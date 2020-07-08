Gutfeld in the open letter against canceling culture

One hundred liberal writers signed an open letter in Harper Magazine condemning the cancellation of culture as an attack on free thought. To what I say: better late than never.

A wise man once said that every good deed could have been done sooner. So I applaud you for joining the fight, finally. Although some of them didn't seem to mind canceling the culture when targeting people like you or me.

In fact, some of them targeted me. And maybe you! But now you are targeting them.

They could lose a book contract! Hence the letter.

It's the old adage that liberals should have learned: You can be nice to a crocodile, but it'll still eat you, even if it's the last.

So the open letter is nice. But why not actively defend the people who are being canceled and who are not part of this elite group? Why not help those who have lost their jobs, not just talking about commitments?

Instead, they say they want to end the cancellation of culture because its existence helps President Trump.

No, you should finish it because you helped create it: it emerged from the toxic sludge of the academy, energized by the cowardice of the liberals in the media, politics and business.

Cancellers can smell their fear. So if you say something they don't like, they will contact your workplace and chase your bosses online until they fire you.

The First Amendment matters little if they can still ruin your career and your life.

On Tuesday I asked: Where is the silent majority? The answer: by hiding from an unstable and angry mob. Open letter warriors should fight for them, not just themselves. People who make a stupid mistake and lose their jobs and don't have rich friends.

I mean, we could win if we fight this together. Do it alone and you will lose.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on July 8, 2020.

