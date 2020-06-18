Gutfeld on airlines that ban alcohol on flights

Have you heard the phrase "never let a pandemic go to waste?" Now yes, because I just said it.

Some airlines are doing exactly that. Delta and American Airlines, among others, are suspending all or part of their alcoholic beverages service to reduce interactions between passengers and crews. And to limit bad behavior.

So this, in medical circles, is called a stupid, stupid and very stupid idea.

AIRLINES TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ALCOHOL SERVICE ON FLIGHTS IN THE MIDDLE OF PANDEMIC

Do these idiots have any idea why alcohol sales grew during the shutdown? It is because we were trapped in a room and could not get out.

This is much like being on a plane, where you are trapped with no way out, unless you open an emergency exit and point to a large bush. I would not suggest that under any circumstances, unless you fly alongside Joy Behar.

It is a fact that flying is less and less pleasant every year. And yet we never got anywhere faster.

As the computer speed doubles every two years, we still produce new planes that move through the air at the same speeds as the old ones in the 1970s. Worse yet, today we are full as sweaty calf, forced to endure endless delays and strange regulations that often leave us with hunger-induced migraines and distended bladders.

And now, do you want to take the drink? Look, I get the masks. And believe me, I hate drunkards that fly. I even hate myself. But generally not until the next day

But punishing everyone, especially me, for the actions of a few is not the way to solve problems.

Sadly, though, that seems to be the trend these days. With just a few bad apples, we not only threw away the entire batch, but also disbursed the garden.

It is enough to make me drink. And I hate myself tomorrow.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue in "The Five" on June 17, 2020.

