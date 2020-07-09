Gutfeld on Joe Biden's "America First" Strategy

Do you know what makes me sick? All this "America First" junk from Donald Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said, "When the federal government spends taxpayer money, we should use it to buy American products and support American jobs … During my first term, we will only invest $ 400 billion in the purchase of products and materials. that our country needs to modernize our infrastructure. "

Wait wait. Did he just say "use it to buy American goods"? I wonder where you got that idea from?

BIDEN PUSHES THE POPULIST PLAN & # 39; MADE IN AMERICA & # 39; TO INCREASE THE ECONOMY

President Trump previously said: "In my administration we live by two simple rules: buy American and hire American …". I've been saying "buy american" ever since I announced that I was running for office and much earlier. "

Well, maybe that wasn't a bad idea after all, Mr. Trump. Another one of those messy moments when Trump turns out to be right all the time. Just wait until Biden asks for a wall.

So the rest of us have caught up to Trump. For example: We now realize that China is now engaging in a war against the United States. And it's not cold, but an elegant, laboratory-built hot war that destroys an economy and disrupts political life with a weapon more modern than a bomb, let alone disorderly retaliation.

But I thought Joe was known for sticking to his weapons. I mean, it was just a few days ago that he was barely able to say this about the president: "The idea of ​​this kind of America: America alone is America alone. We are out there alone."

How can you not remember the second word in "America first"?

And sorry, Joe. Creating a policy that emphasizes buying American products rather than non-American products is really putting the United States first.

But I understand it. Biden has a lot on his mind. Also, everything is covered in plugs. I mean, what does Lonnie know?

Biden said: “Lonnie knows that I create this with every fiber of my being. What I proposed is that it can be done. I think we are in a position to make it happen, and my team and their team are already working closely together to illuminate the way forward here. Critical laws such as the Pro Law to strengthen collective bargaining. In politics how to prevail … look, I guess I'm taking too long. "

Yes you are. I have no idea what Biden said there. Love or hate Trump: His prayers actually connect two points. Often out loud. But Joe's words are like Joe: always in danger of wandering through the woods.

But maybe that is the strategy. You cannot criticize what cannot be deciphered.

Then text Joe: 1-888 – I forgot the rest. Where's my soup?

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on July 9, 2020.

