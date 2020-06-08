Gutfeld on Police Disbursement

Who knew that calling the police, when your family is threatened, comes from a privileged place?

Here's this exchange recently on CNN:

Alisyn Camerota, CNN presenter: What if, in the middle of the night, my house is forced? Who do I call?

Lisa Bender, Chair of the Minneapolis City Council: Yes, I hear that loud and clear from many of my neighbors. And I know, and so do I, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege.

What an idiot!

That was the chairman of the Minneapolis city council, which is planning a formal vote to remove the police.

So after days of violent unrest, that's your next step.

If you don't think we are in the midst of massive deception, where humanity willingly rejects what works for what it destroys, I don't think I can help you.

But if you can't beat the mob, when can't you help them?

We will disburse. But the baby's first steps. – It is too expensive to start from scratch and create a police-free city.

So let's choose two cities and look at the results.

Since the Minneapolis City Council is voting to disburse funds, we go with them first.

And for comparison, let's do Hollywood, where some celebrities live who signed an open letter demanding the disbursement.

Comparison removes race from the equation and places it in something else: wealth and class.

While the citizens of Minneapolis will be the victims of chaos and roaming gangs of violence, being the prequel last week, Hollywood will be relying on private security, which many of its fabulous inhabitants already enjoy.

That is why John Legend and others see no problem in underfinancing the police because it will not be a problem for them.

At least with Minneapolis, the remaining zombies on that council are ready to see their delusions, condemn citizens, or kill them.

Let's see Hollywood do the same.

And when the rich do well, while the poor suffer, perhaps that injustice will also be televised.

In color, not just black and white.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on Monday, June 8, 2020, in "The Five."