Gutfeld on Texas ambush of police murder

PRESS CONFERENCE, MCALLEN, TEXAS HEAD OF POLICE: "The suspect in the incident met our officers at the door and shot both of them, both suffered fatal injuries // our officers did not draw their weapons, did not fire, never stopped an opportunity."

So on Saturday, 2 police officers were ambushed and killed in Texas.

Their names: Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chávez, 39.

2 TEXAS POLICE OFFICERS KILLED IN AMBUSH ATTACK; Suspects dead, authorities say

Responding to a domestic disturbance: In an effort to stop the violence, they became its victims.

That is the life story of many police officers.

We report it on this show because we realize that the proportion of media coverage of such crimes, compared to other stories, is very low.

When a violent act that fits a narrative occurs, it is amplified to meet the needs of the media.

What is the use of reporting a story of two dead police officers?

For the rest of the media, very little.

Then they shrug.

Fox News will not.

Today we are living in an experiment. One made by crazy social scientists, where the media and their Internet platforms choose stories that manipulate emotion for the sake of clicks.

They have put a price on anger and they sell it for minutes

Therefore, the bravery and difficulties of law enforcement are ignored in favor of visual content untethered to the data, but tied to a narrative.

Ironically, in 2020, the media refuses to see the truth of the police clearly, instead of pushing stories that alarm and divide citizens.

This rift is now energizing violent criminals, as Democratic mayors and other politicians follow the same path: abandon law and order, and you.

And they laugh at those who now try to protect themselves.

Politicians are afraid of the mob. Scared of the media.

How they both animate chaos over peace officers.

And if you cheer on the police, the mob turns you into a person.

Say "blue lives matter" and see what happens.

So even if you haven't read Orwell, you can live it.

How long will we endure this?

Until we decide enough is enough.

So, we report this story, not to make you angry or sad.

But to help you decide, when enough is enough.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on July 13, 2020.

