Gutfeld on the murder of Mr. Dorn

David Dorn spent his last moments on Earth bleeding to death on a sidewalk in front of a looted store early Tuesday morning. I was retired police captain in St. Louis and was guarding a store.

Dorn was 77 years old. His death was shown on Facebook Live. He was a black man. A family man. A good man. Black lives matter. But not to looters, troublemakers and agitators. Should we blame this on systemic racism?

Who shot David Dorn? Who knows? A stranger? Maybe Seth Rogan or Patton Oswalt already rescued him.

Dorn's son Brian Powell said of his father's death: "There was no point, on televisions, in things that are replaceable." They are forgetting the real message of the protest and the positivity that is supposed to come from it, and we get this negative light that shows up in a situation that really needed light. "

Dorn's daughter-in-law Vanessa Powell said, "I just hope the person who did this comes out or whatever because this doesn't make sense, and I'm tired of it, I'm tired."

The fact is, fidelity to the mafia begets only more than the mafia. Redefining the bloodlust as justified leads to death. And not only that of David Dorn, but also that of a country.

A day ago it was Blackout Tuesday, when virtue watchers blackened their Instagrams to support protests across the country. What an analogy for the media.

The media blacken violence to hide their guilt. That protects incompetent leaders, criminals and an army of cowardly journalists. His job: to keep the chaos in endless repetition.

Perhaps the death of David Dorn can change things. Perhaps we can protest out loud on your behalf and demand action out loud. It's time, because Superman is not coming to save our day. There is no one else but us.

And, to quote a CNN presenter, who says the protests must be peaceful?

On CNN, Chris Cuomo said: “Please show me where you say protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. Because I can show you that the outraged citizens are the ones who have America as it is and led to any major milestones. Be honest, this is not a quiet time. "

No, thanks to Chris Cuomo. Since the cities are devastated, he says the protests do not have to be peaceful. Chris, I invite you to see me in my neighborhood to see what outrage it created: the devastated stores, the dead gazes of people trying to save what is left of their lives.

If only they could work in the media and see the positive side in their ruin. This is not a quiet time. Thanks for the honesty, Chris.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue in "The Five" on June 3, 2020.

