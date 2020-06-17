Gutfeld on the natural human desire to help

Do you want good news?

It starts badly. On Monday we mentioned the cold-blooded murders of two elderly men named Paul and Lidia Marino. Every day they visited her son's grave at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery. Then, last month, they were shot dead by a lone gunman. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the story was widely ignored.

Paul was an army vet. Lidia was a loving mother. They had three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. I bet you didn't hear anything about them until you saw "The Five".

I found out that a stranger, Chris Miller, a member of the honor guard who acted in that cemetery, created a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for the funeral costs.

So I thought, why not help? On Monday night, donations increased from thousands to more than $ 90,000.

Now, I'm not honking my horn. I'm honking your horn. Those who watched the show on Monday night and decided to help. You're the best.

So what is the lesson? That people want to help if you leave them.

If your car breaks down in Texas, there will be four trucks stopping to help you. If you slip on a sidewalk, two pedestrians will help you up. When there is a disaster, people participate.

This is vital to know, as we are caught in a whirlwind of demonic stains, when network anchors say the entire United States is hopelessly racist. When we have politicians who prefer revenge over conversation. When we have angry activists who say it is legitimate to destroy someone's business. When we have mobs that hit people instead of helping them up.

We need to remind those people what decent people really do. We attend We sacrifice

So who else needs help?

Officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, was shot in the head during a recent protest in Las Vegas. Shay is paralyzed from the neck down; unable to speak What can we do for him, for his family?

That's what helping is all about. It is easy. It is addictive. And it feels great. Because it is.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue in "The Five" on June 16, 2020.

