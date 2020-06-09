Gutiérrez de Coyotes becomes the first Latino NHL CEO

Alex Meruelo made history last year by becoming the first Latino controlling owner in the NHL when he purchased the Arizona Coyotes.

Meruelo made another story on Monday, naming Xavier Gutiérrez as the first president and CEO of the Latino team in NHL history.

"I have known Xavier for many years and he is a great person, an incredible leader, who has had a very successful business career," said Meruelo. "I have the utmost confidence in Xavier to move us forward and help us become a world-class organization on and off the ice."

The relationship dates back to the days of Gutiérrez as chief investment officer of Grupo Meruelo, a multifaceted company involved in casinos, financial services, construction and media.

Gutiérrez has more than 20 years of experience as a business executive and investor specializing in investment management, corporate strategy, finance, and business development. He comes to the Coyotes after serving as managing director at Clearlake Capital Group, based in Southern California.

Gutiérrez replaces Ahron Cohen, who parted ways with the Coyotes last month after serving as CEO and President since 2017.

"Sir. Meruelo and I share a very compelling vision for this franchise," said Gutierrez. "We both want to win. We want the Coyotes to be a winning team on ice and a winning business organization off this ice. We want to build an organization world class with elite players and the best management team in the main office. "

Among Gutierrez's top priorities in the desert will be expanding the Coyote fan base and finding a permanent home for the franchise.

Arizona has ranked annually among the worst NHL assist teams. It was played at the Gila River Arena on a temporary basis after the City of Glendale voted to terminate a 15-year, $ 225 million lease.

Meruelo said the franchise received Glendale's interest in remaining in the arena, but also has offers from the eastern side of the Phoenix area, where the majority of the population lives.

Meruelo reiterated on Monday that he wants to keep the franchise in Valle del Sol.

"Clearly, this is our home and we want to find the right solution, but everything is on the table in terms of what makes sense for our team, our fans and our community," said Gutiérrez. “There have clearly been conversations before me about which is the best option. I am very new, I am going to look at everything and take the lead in this, but clearly Mr. Meruelo has his perspective that we would like to continue in the long term and financially stable.