Guy Fieri's restaurant closed 3 days after opening due to COVID scare: report

Now apparently is not a good time to go to Flavor Town.

Just a few days after opening, Guy Fieri's new restaurant in Oklahoma was forced to temporarily close, reportedly due to concerns about the coronavirus. This occurs after the launch of the restaurant had already been delayed due to the pandemic.

On July 7, Choctaw Casinos and Resorts posted on their Facebook page that Fieri's American Kitchen and Bar had officially opened at the resort in Durant, Oklahoma. Unfortunately, the opening was apparently short lived. The casino's website indicates that the restaurant is "temporarily closed".

On July 10, restaurant managers learned that one of the employees had tested positive for COVID-19, the Dallas News reports. The location has reportedly closed its doors so that it can be thoroughly cleaned.

Originally, the restaurant was scheduled to open in April, Fox 23 reports. The restaurant reportedly features an outdoor patio and views of the resort's pool.

According to the media, Fieri said about the new restaurant and its location: "I have filmed & # 39; Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives & # 39; in Oklahoma and throughout Texas and let me tell you that this part of the country knows good food And, in particular, in Durant, there are some good folks looking for real food, custom food, great cocktails, and a great party … and the Choctaw Casino & Resort brings the heat! "

The Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant temporarily closed earlier this year, but had reopened on June 1, according to its website. As in many places, the complex implemented increased health and safety measures, including limiting occupancy levels, installing partition panels in key areas, providing masks for guests who want to use them, and limiting board games to any other seat.