Gwen Stefani reveals that she will return to & # 39; The Voice & # 39 ;: & # 39; I can't wait & # 39;

Gwen Stefani will return to family rooms when she returns to her position as coach for season 19 of "The Voice."

The pop superstar, 50, reunites with her lifelong boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in what felt like a quick pause after she walked away from the TV series. reality competition as a full-time coach after season 17.

At the time, she was replaced by frequent vocal mentor Nick Jonas.

The NBC show, as well as Stefani herself, announced the exciting news on social media on Tuesday.

"@gwenstefani is back in that iconic chair. #TheVoice returns this fall with @BlakeShelton, @KellyClarkson, @JohnLegend and @GwenStefani. 💖," wrote the series' official Instagram account along with a photo of the four trainers.

Meanwhile, Stefani said, "I can't wait! 😍 gx #TeamGwen #TheVoice"

Although Stefani was absent from season 18 while Jonas kept her swivel chair warm, the "No Doubt" singer had made her presence felt with mentor appearances in seasons 8 and 10. She also served as a coach in seasons 7, 9. and 12.

Stefani could have wasted her time on the popular singing show after she and Shelton played their duet "Nobody But You," Stefani's first country song, in a virtual performance during the season 18 finale amid the pandemic. of coronavirus.

Shelton met Stefani in 2014 when she joined as a coach on "The Voice", and in November 2015, after the two had been through divorces, they made their relationship official.

Announced as part of NBC's reveal of their fall schedule, Stefani will return home on Mondays and Tuesdays later this year. Carson Daly will also continue his role as host this coming fall.