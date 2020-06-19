Gwen Stefani talks about "best friend" Blake Shelton on her birthday

Gwen Stefani celebrated her boyfriend Blake Shelton's birthday with a sweet message on Instagram.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer posted a photo of her giving Shelton, who turned 44 on Thursday, a kiss on the cheek while having a big smile.

"Happy birthday @blakeshelton thanks for being my best friend #luckyme # june18" wrote Stefani.

The couple's relationship has grown stronger over the years.

Stefani, 50, and Shelton met in 2014 when they were coaches on "The Voice". The following year, after the two had divorced, they made their relationship official.

Both singers often talk about their strong love for each other. In January, they released a country duet called "Nobody But You", which talks about their deep love.

"Trying to understand the fact that I even know you, Blake Shelton, just that we're in such a beautiful classic duo, right ?!" Stefani tweeted in April when her song reached number 1 on country radio.

She added: "Thank you! For taking me with you on this journey!

Although Stefani and Shelton have no immediate plans to get married, the "God’s Country" singer made it clear during an interview with Gayle King for CBS that the former "No Doubt" singer is on his 10-year plan.