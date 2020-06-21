Gwen Stefani wishes Blake Shelton a happy Father's Day, thanks her for helping & # 39; raise & # 39; to his children

Blake Shelton is celebrating Father's Day with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Although she has no children of her own, Shelton, 44, received a special Father's Day wish from Stefani, 50, after several years of dating.

On Sunday, Stefani visited Instagram to thank her boyfriend for being a father figure to her three children: Kingston, 14, Suma, 11 and Apollo, 6.

"Happy Father's Day @blakeshelton," wrote the No Doubt leader in the post. "Thanks for helping me raise these boys !! #weloveyou!"

He signed the publication with his first initial and that of his children, as well as a handful of red heart emojis.

The post contained several photos of the country singer who was spending time with Stefani's children, some photos showing the children participating in outdoor activities with Shelton, while others showed them huddled together.

Stefani shares her children with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, from whom she has been officially divorced since 2016.

In a separate post, Stefani wished her own father a happy Father's Day, with several photos, including one of Shelton planting a kiss on Stefani's father's cheek.

Shelton turned 44 just a few days ago and received a sweet birthday from the "Hollaback Girl" singer on Instagram, with a photo of Stefani kissing Shelton on the cheek.

"Happy birthday @blakeshelton," he wrote in the caption. "Thanks for be my best friend".