Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell and more stars pose at home for Valentino's campaign

Written by Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Italian fashion house Valentino has taken an inventive approach to market its new collection during the coronavirus pandemic.

The luxury brand's latest campaign features a series of stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell and Laura Dern, posing at home while wearing sets from the Valentino Fall-Winter 2020-21 collection.

In an attempt to focus on human connections, all images from the #ValentinoEmpathy campaign were captured in closed conditions, taken by celebrities themselves or their loved ones.

Paltrow recruited her husband, Brad Falchuk, to include her contribution to the campaign, which is part of the brand's fundraising efforts for the embattled Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome, which was the epicenter of Italy's fight against the coronavirus.

Gwyneth Paltrow goes to bed at home in Valentino's latest campaign Credit: Valentino

In the image, she is lying on a beige ottoman while wearing a black jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline. The look is completed with black gloves and one of the brand's new leather Atelier bags.

Laura Dern entrusted her photograph to the son Ellery Harper. The actress is wearing a lace blouse, tongue-soled vines, and her dog lies at her feet. The same Atelier bag appears.

Laura Dern poses in the last Valentino campaign Credit: Valentino

Naomi Campbell took her own photo, standing in front of a pool in a long jacket, and supermodel Christy Turlington posed in a field with nephew James Turlington and niece Cameron Grace Carter.

The celebrity cast for the #ValentinoEmpathy campaign also includes actress Frances McDormand, models Adut Akech, Sahteene Sednaoui and Anwar Hadid, rapper Ghali, writer Janet Mock, actress and model Laetitia Casta, model Liu Wen and the actress and singer Tang Yan.

Naomi Campbell's self-portrait for Valentino's latest campaign Credit: Valentino

Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli explained in a statement posted on Instagram that he wanted to showcase the brand's values ​​and human emotion as the world adapted to a new socially distant reality.

"In the past few weeks, we have all experienced a new world as we are all living what social estrangement means," he wrote. "I feel very uncomfortable not being able to hug my loved ones.

Frances McDormand in the new Valentino campaign Credit: Valentino

"Like you and everyone else, we have been forced to stay away from our friends, colleagues, and family.

"I realized how fragile we are, but also how strong we have become through connections within our own community."

Sharing a post by Sudanese model Adut Akech, Piccioli said, "#ValentinoEmpathy brings personality and intimacy to the fore, through a series of portraits of people I love, taken by loved ones."

Janet Mock stars in Valentino's new campaign Credit: Valentino

The stars have agreed to forgo their fees, a total of € 1 million ($ 1.8 million), which Valentino will donate to Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital.

Top image: photo of model Sahteene Sednaoui for #ValentinoEmpathy