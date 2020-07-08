Gwyneth Paltrow says she bought her 14-year-old son, & # 39; boob puzzle & # 39;

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she gave her 14-year-old son Moses a puzzle game consisting of various breast shapes and colors "for fun."

The Goop founder talked about the various things she's doing to keep her and her family busy in a blog post titled "Summer at Home."

Paltrow, 47, joked that during the quarantine, “Home is where the heart is. Right now, it's also where the work, dates, entertainment and summer vacations are. "

GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS THE QUARANTINE HAS GIVEN HIM A & # 39; NEW PERSPECTIVE & # 39; ABOUT ‘HOW MUCH WILL YOU TAKE IN THE FUTURE

She added: "I have re-established my course a bit to adopt this new normal."

The "Iron Man" actress revealed, "I got Moses the puzzle of the boobs just for fun."

The 450-piece puzzle was designed by Jiggy and illustrated by artist Julia Heffernan.

GWYNETH PALTROW WISHES THE DAUGHTER'S APPLE A 'SWEET SWEET SIXTEEN & # 39; WITH RARE PHOTO: & # 39; YOU ARE PURE JOY & # 39;

Among other quarantine activities, Moses, who Paltrow shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin, has assumed her father's love of music.

"I'm doing everything I can, trying to love, staying happy, like I don't know, just finding whatever is entertaining and doing it," he said in June when he interrupted Paltrow's virtual interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Moses added: "I really like music, I really like it."

GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS SON, 13, THINKS HE'S & # 39; BADA – & # 39; GOOP SELLS SEX TOYS

Paltrow's gift to her son is branded to the founder of Goop, who has released a controversial vagina-scented candle as well as a list of sex toys on his website.

Moses has begun to feel more comfortable with his mother's positive sex marketing.

"Actually, my son said to me the other day, 'At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on his website and now I think it's a great thing,'" Paltrow said in February in "Jimmy Kimmel Live!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's like," You're a feminist, mom. You're a bada– "he recalled.

Paltrow said enthusiastically, "I thought, 'Thank you!'