Hackers release iOS Jailbreak which is compatible with almost all iPhones

Unc0ver, a popular iPhone hacking team, has released a tool that releases all versions of iOS, including the current version. Apple's iOS is known for its strict security measures, and it has been years since a jailbreak was launched that affects practically all iPhones. This tool can supposedly release all versions of iOS from iOS 11 to iOS 13.5. These jailbreaks can be installed using platforms like AltStore and Cydia, and the hacking team claims there are still two to three weeks to fix the vulnerability.

Lead developer Pwn20wnd spoke to Wired to explain that the jailbreak versions are stable and do not prevent users from accessing Apple services like iCloud, Apple Pay, or iMessage. The hacker group claims that it also preserves the data protection of Apple users. It also doesn't mess around with the security of the iOS sandbox, keeping programs running separately so they can't access data they shouldn't. “This jailbreak basically just adds exceptions to existing rules. It only allows you to read new jailbreak files and parts of the file system that do not contain user data, "Pwn20wnd told Wired.

The tool is compatible with iOS 13.5, the latest software released by Apple just a week ago. The support dates back to iOS 11, which means it should be compatible with almost every iPhone.

This jailbreak was released Just a day ago, and Apple will likely fix the glitches and close the jailbreak soon. These hackers have essentially detected a zero-day vulnerability and have not disclosed it to Apple in advance. The flaw is reportedly within the iOS kernel, and Pwn20wnd claims that Apple will have two to three weeks to find a solution. If true, this would be the first jailbreak to be available for the current version of iOS in more than a few days.

