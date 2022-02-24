With the second season of Hacks just around the corner, we’re more excited than ever! Thankfully, the show is currently filming its second season. The co-showrunners of this series has been hinting at what’s to come in upcoming episodes and we can’t wait!

What does ‘Hacks’ follow?

Deborah Vance, a legendary stand-up comedian in Las Vegas, needs to maintain relevance. The casino where she performs wants to reduce her performance schedule. After being fired from her job due to an insensitive tweet, Ava is unable to find a job. As the two reluctantly work together to modernize Deborah’s material, they learn to respect one another’s differences.

With its refreshing take on collaboration, artistic partnership and sharp critique of the comedy industry Hacks has been universally commended. Upon its premiere, the TV series was a critical darling and acclaimed hit, winning many awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series in a Musical or Comedy.

What will season 2 bring?

The show’s co-showrunner Paul W. Downs revealed at the 10th Annual SCAD TVfest that Deborah Vance will test out her new material in smaller venues than she’s accustomed to – a plotline that the show dealt with in the first season.

He said that failures from this will have a significant impact on her. “What we were most interested in exploring was what it’s like for someone like her to keep bombing. It might be something novel and might be something exciting in the beginning, but someone like her who has fans that come to see her, and sells out a 2,000-seat theatre in Vegas and crushes, what is it like when you’re on the road in small venues and not doing well? What does that do to your spirit, and what does that do to your relationship, and what does that do to your psyche?”

Along with co-showrunners Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, Downs discussed what fans can expect from the upcoming season, and did not shy away from the Season 1 cliffhanger, saying: “While it’s an exciting thing to see them as fish out of the water, it also means that Ava is in, like, really desolate places which is a great place for Deborah to hide the body when she does – if she does – find out about the email, for those who have seen the show and know that Ava could be in a bit of trouble when that surfaces.”

Deborah and Ava’s chemistry

There has been much praise for the chemistry between the characters on Hacks, so it will also be interesting to see how this development affects Deborah and Ava’s relationship going forward. Aniello said, “Even though Jean isn’t Deborah and Hannah isn’t Ava, something about the energy of both women is true and real, and that is both that they love each other and also that they’re very different. Just the way that you are as a woman who’s walked through the world results in a different kind of person. And for you to both be women but have such different experiences, and carry yourself and present yourself as women in such different ways innately is just such a conflict for them.”

Who is in the cast?

The series stars Jean Smart as Deborah Vance. It also has Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels, Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus, Kaitlin Olson as Deborah “DJ” Vance Jr., Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain, and Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque among various others.

What is the cast saying?

