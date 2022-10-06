About Haikyuu

Haikyuu shows the love and extreme passion of a young lad namely Hinata Shoyo who had the game volleyball. He got inspiration by closely watching the game of volleyball while standing at an electronics store which was airing the tournament of volleyball. His eyes were lit with pleasant surprise and so was his face which became curious to watch more and more. After all, there grew an in-depth craze for the boy who was extremely gaga by the player namely “Little Giant”.

It is true that inspiration is needed during the starting phase. Likewise for Shoyo, the same craze was enough as he minutely observed the Little Giant’s leaping abilities during his playing of volleyball. It starts to grow in him a passion or in other words, a hunger as well as a burning desire to be in the similar shoes. For the same reason, he took admission in the school, where Little Giant had once gone. Shoyo has now attained a certain level of thought process where he wanted to find teammates for enhancing his skills so that he can compete. Since then, he was able to successfully convince a few of his friends to compete in a tournament. However, soon he realized that the team needs to work its way for gaining a certain degree of strength in order to compete with the best team. Although an emphatic beginning was made, luck was not in his favor, as they were defeated at the hands of Tobia Kageyama’s team.

Haikyuu Season 5 Release Date and Time

Japanese Anime is known for its creativity and taking the expectations of the country to further heights is due to television series such as Haikyuu which has become a noteworthy anime series in Japan. Right after its release on April 6, 2014, the series got the most obvious, remarkable and highly captivating popularity from the fans after premiering just a few episodes. It is true that fans are eagerly waiting for more, in terms of season 5.

Haikyuu Season 5 Release Date

Prior to the release of season 5, there has to be an official announcement for the same. It is likely that during Jump Festa in Dec 2022, one can expect an announcement regarding it. Previously, even Haikyuu season 4 was announced during Jump Festa.

Haikyuu won’t have a season 5

No, they will have a season 5 as the aforesaid news is purely a rumor and isn’t based on reality. There has been an official announcement about Season 5, thus ending any confusion.

Why is Haikyuu taking so long to return for another season?

There have been certain delayed phases for Haikyuu as the subsequent season got late in release. For example, there has been a four year delay with regards to the third and fourth season which eventually happened in December, 2020 due to delay arising out of the pandemic. Now, it is going to be a couple of years and one hopes that season 5 is announced soon. Finally, there is good news for fans as the recording for season 5 has already begun way back in June 2020 as per the official confirmation by Yoshiki Kobayashi, a Japanese music producer. Although season 5 was expected earlier that is at the later part of 2021, that couldn’t happen due to pandemic.

Where to watch Haikyu anime series?

If you are looking to watch all the four episodes at one place without any issues, then who can give you a better solution than Crunchyroll which being an anime streaming service is able to proudly host all the four seasons. For the ease of fans belonging to different parts of the globe who are looking for English Dub, they can visit the same site where the English dub can be watched. It was expected to be available in March 2022 and one can visit the site for clarity.

Haikyuu!! Cast

Currently, the cast of the Haikyuu is likely to be retained, given the highly awesome record of creating wonderful content with creativity. In short, following is the cast which is expected to grace Season 5

Ayumu Murase as Hinata

Kaito Ishikawa as Kageyama

Satoshi Hino as the captain Daichi Sawamura

Koki Uchiyam as Kei Tsukishima

Yu Hayashi as Ryunosuke Tanaka

Miyu irino as Koshi Sugawara

Hiroshi Kamiya playing as advisor ittetsu Takeda

Soma Saito as Tadashi Yamaguchi

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Asahi Azumane

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yu Nishinoya

If you are a volleyball fan, you have just found another reason to love the anime series even more. The series brought to the fore a positive aspect of playing volleyball and the pleasant changes it brings in the life of those who value the sport seriously. Most of the episodes are sports centric and leave little doubt about how healthy they prove for both mind and body.

Haikyuu Season 5 Official Trailer

It is a matter of time that the trailer will be announced officially, as the fans are keeping fingers crossed till then. The craze has been tremendous and outstanding, given the fact that it has broken various records, and the biggest proof is the circulation of 50 million copies which is self explanatory.

One thing is sure that the series will indirectly instill a sense of pride amongst the fans who will now value the sports more, considering the pleasant change it potentially brings in one’s life. The anime series has dual benefits where besides entertainment, it will teach lads not to give too much time to gadgets and play sports equally.

What will happen in Haikyuu Season 5?

Season 4 raised the level of suspense as all the fans were like “What’s going to happen in Season 5? Yes, rightly so, as the end of the last season brought with itself few un-answered queries which necessitated the fans to eagerly wait for the next season. Season 5 will obviously bring with itself a complete solution for the queries or moments of suspense and thrill that brought with itself in the last season.