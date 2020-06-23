Hajj 2020 pilgrimage: Saudi Arabia limits numbers





Saudi Arabia's Hajj and Umrah ministry said the annual pilgrimage would be restricted to a very limited number of pilgrims of all nationalities already residing in the country, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A ministry statement said that as Covid-19 cases continue to grow globally, and due to risks of spreading the coronavirus in crowded spaces and from other countries, Hajj "will take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims of all nationalities. " who reside only in Saudi Arabia, who are willing to do Hajj. "

"This decision is made to ensure that Hajj is carried out safely while pledging to take all preventive measures to protect Muslims and to strictly adhere to the teachings of Islam to preserve our health and safety," according to the statement.

The ministry statement quoted the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health as saying that the risks of coronavirus "are expected to increase further, but a vaccine is not yet available for people infected with the disease. Global health security must be preserved. "