Hajj 2020 pilgrimage: Saudi Arabia limits numbers

Saudi Arabia's Hajj and Umrah ministry said the annual pilgrimage would be restricted to a very limited number of pilgrims of all nationalities already residing in the country, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
A ministry statement said that as Covid-19 cases continue to grow globally, and due to risks of spreading the coronavirus in crowded spaces and from other countries, Hajj "will take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims of all nationalities. " who reside only in Saudi Arabia, who are willing to do Hajj. "
"This decision is made to ensure that Hajj is carried out safely while pledging to take all preventive measures to protect Muslims and to strictly adhere to the teachings of Islam to preserve our health and safety," according to the statement.
The ministry statement quoted the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health as saying that the risks of coronavirus "are expected to increase further, but a vaccine is not yet available for people infected with the disease. Global health security must be preserved. "
The ministry said it would be a challenge to maintain an adequate distance in crowded areas and prevent the spread of the virus.
Based on these concerns, the statement from the Hajj Ministry said: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose top priority is to always provide care so that Muslims can perform Hajj or Umrah rites safely, has taken severe preventive measures to protect pilgrims from the beginning of COVID-19 ".
More than two million Muslims performed Hajj last year, and of them, more than 1.8 million pilgrims traveled to Saudi Arabia from abroad to participate.
Performing Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Hajj occurs two months and 10 days after Ramadan ends, during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah.
Hajj is scheduled to start this year in late July.
The height of Hajj corresponds to the main Islamic holy day Eid al-Adha, which commemorates Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son on divine orders.