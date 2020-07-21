Haley Joel Osment reveals how she tried to dodge public recognition after child stardom

At just 32 years old, Haley Joel Osment has already had a long career in Hollywood.

The actor already has more than 90 credits to his name on IMDb, the second of which is Forrest Junior in the hugely successful "Forrest Gump".

However, what Osment knows best is his performance in "The Sixth Sense," which earned him an Oscar nomination, making him one of the youngest actors to do so. Osment was 11 years old at the time.

Now, in an interview with The Guardian, Osment has opened up about trying to hide from the limelight after becoming a young Tinseltown star.

The actor admitted that after graduating from New York University in 2011, he played "many bad guys," possibly to dismiss his childhood image.

In addition, he says he grew his beard "to try to hide in public."

"That really didn't work at all," he admitted.

While some child stars appear to be victims of stereotypical ailments with fame, Osment says that's not always the narrative.

"… I think the percentage of people who have a positive experience working as children is much higher than most people imagine," he explained, noting that some "go on to something else that works for them," and their stories are often unknown.

However, continuing to act meant that Osment had to keep his head straight on his shoulders.

"Being an actor, you can never count on things being very successful all the time," he said. "I remember having that feeling with & # 39; The sixth sense & # 39 ;, like & # 39; It won't always be like this & # 39;".

With several decades under his belt, Osment said he has no problem being asked about his past.

"I am fortunate to have a positive relationship with those periods that can sometimes be difficult for other people," said the actor.