Half brother of a black man found hanging from a tree in California killed by agents in shooting: Sheriff & # 39; s

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot and killed Robert Fuller's half-brother in a shooting related to an alleged kidnapping, sheriff's department officials said.

Robert Fuller, 24, was a black man found hanging in a southern California park last week. While authorities said her death appeared to be a suicide, her family and activists have called for an independent investigation.

Agents were tracking Fuller's half brother, identified as Terron Jammal Boone, for alleged kidnapping, spousal assault, and assault with a deadly weapon this week.

Boone allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her against her will for several days, the sheriff's department told FOX 11 in Los Angeles.

When authorities attempted to stop Boone's car in Rosamond, California, just north of the Los Angeles County border on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., he opened the car door and began shooting at officers, the said. Department.

Officers said they responded to the fire and killed Boone. A woman in the car was shot in the chest in the crossfire, but is expected to survive, and a 7-year-old girl who was also a passenger was not injured.

The woman in the car was not the accuser in the marital assault case, authorities said. It is unclear what her or the 7-year-old girl's relationship was with Boone.

"This afternoon I had to notify Robert Fuller's sisters that her half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies in Kern County," a Fuller family attorney said in a statement. "At this time, until we receive all the information, the family and their legal team have no further comment on this incident. The family respectfully requests that their privacy be respected."

On Tuesday, Boone was charged in a Los Angeles County Superior Court with assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, domestic violence, and criminal threats.

Fuller was found hanging from a rope in a park across from City Hall in Palmdale, California, on June 10, about 20 miles from Rosamond. His family denies that he was suicidal and more than 1,000 protesters came out to demonstrate near the tree where he was found on Sunday.

Local authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play in Fuller's death, but federal authorities, including the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice, said they will review the investigation into his death.

Authorities also plan to review the investigation into a homeless black man named Malcolm Harsch, 38, who was also found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, California, east of Palmdale.

Associated Press contributed to this report.