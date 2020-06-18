Half-brother of Robert Fuller shot dead by California agents: attorney

Robert Fuller's half brother, the black man found hanging from a tree in California last week, was shot dead on Wednesday by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, the family's attorney said.

LASD detectives had detained a man in a car suspected of kidnapping and marital assault when he opened fire on officers at approximately 4:40 p.m. at Rosamond, CBSLA reported.

Agents responded to the fire, fatally hit the man, and also wounded a woman, who is not the wife, who was inside the car.

A 7-year-old girl who was also sitting inside the vehicle was uninjured, authorities said.

Jamon Hicks, the Fuller's family attorney, identified the family connection in a media statement Wednesday.

The county sheriff's department did not confirm the relationship, according to the report.

Fuller, 24, was discovered in a park near Palmdale City Hall early June 10.

The county coroner's office originally said Fuller appeared to have died of suicide. Authorities said investigators found only a rope and backpack in the park, and nothing to indicate foul play.

But after protests by Fuller's family, who said she was not suicidal, and from community members, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Monday that the department had opened a homicide investigation into the death of man.