This review is about the new 2020 comedy Half Brothers, directed by Luke Greenfield and starring Luis Gerardo Méndez. The film tells the story of two half-brothers who come together to save their father’s ranch from foreclosure.

It has been a while since the movie aired. Although we have compiled a review blog to help you decide if the movie is worth watching. The film has a great cast, with Luis Gerardo Méndez and Connor Del Rio playing half-brothers. However, despite having some good moments of comedy throughout its run time it failed to impress overall.

Below are all the details for you to decide.

The Movie Half-Brothers was Released Back in 2020

However, the movie was released on December 4, 2020. There’s much to cover for the film, so we’ll start with the plot, and characters.

The Plot was Amazing Yet a Little Crashing

Although the comedy hit some good moments throughout its run time, it failed to impress overall. The movie is about two half-brothers with different backgrounds coming together when their father abandons them unexpectedly.

The film features some of the hilarious, topical, and most heart-touching moments. They will make you happy, sad, and ultimately very satisfied. You might feel a little disappointed at the end of the film due to some questionable character choices made by our lead characters. But it shouldn’t ruin your viewing experience.

The plotline of the movie goes around the two half-brothers on a road trip. Renato and Asher are further acknowledged of the actual plane that was made by Flavio for them. The adventures along the road trip include saving a goat, meeting the nun, knocking out rednecks, and many other hilarious experiences.

Renato is portrayed as a compassionate, yet very tough guy. He has some violent tendencies which are not justified at all times in the film. Asher, on the other hand, is an extremely intelligent recluse with fewer social interactions unlike Renato’s.

Who’s in the Cast of the Epic Comedy Half-Brothers?

In the leading roles, we had Luis Gerardo Méndez as Renato and Connor Del Rio as Asher. Along with them José Zúñiga played the character of Evaristo and Vincent Spano as Mr. B. Pia Watson featured as Pamela along with Juan Pablo Espinosa as Flavio and Jwaundace Candece as Doris.

The Reviews of the Movie are very Positive Yet Unsatisfying

The film was a big box office success and is perfect for date nights or family movie nights. The cast members of the movie, specifically Renato & Asher have received rave reviews from critics about their acting performance in this comedy.

Although, the screenwriters could have mended the script in some parts of the film. Some scenes seemed to be rushed and lacked some detail from the original script. The film could have been made into a livelier scene with all those celebrity powerhouses on screen at once.

However, there were some hilarious turns in the movie. There were some scenes that left viewers laughing out loud and talking about it for days after seeing the film.

So, to keep it safe, the movie bagged mixed reviews from critics. But is a must-watch for those who enjoy this genre of film.