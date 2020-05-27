Half-Life episode canceled by dishonored Dev Arkane discovered

Arkane Studios, renowned developer of emerging sims as Dishonor, I was working in a stand-alone Half life spin-off before publisher Valve canceled the project. In the field of atypical first-person games, few studies are as beloved as Arkane.

Their titles are traditionally played from a first-person perspective and often involve shooting, but to call Dam or Dishonor "first person shooters" would be reductive. Arkane games and other emerging sims like Deus ExThey generally combine stealth with combat and deep storytelling, frequently invoking player choice as a key pillar of their structure. Recently, the Lyon, France-based developer was featured on NoClip, the popular Patreon-funded video game documentary series presented by gaming journalism legend Danny O & # 39; Dwyer.

The feature-length documentary NoClip delves into the famous company's diverse history, from its successful releases to its financial disappointments, and even canceled games that never saw the light of day. One of those titles is Half-Life: Ravenholm, also know as Back to Ravenholm or Half-Life 2: Episode 4. Originally intended to be the fourth episode released by Valve following the 2004 FPS hit Half-Life 2, the title was canceled with a year of development ahead. Thanks to the NoClip documentary, Half life Arkane fans and devotees can take a look at what Back to Ravenholm would have involved.

Half-Life: Ravenholm would have put players in the combat boots of Adrian Shephard, the hero of the Gearbox Software expansion to the original game, Half-Life: Opposition Force. Shepard reportedly associated with Father Grigori of Half-Life 2, whose arc and characterization would have been greatly expanded compared to its debut. Was planned more like a mad scientist in RavenhomInventing game helpers for Shephard that would allow him to jump twice and more. The crazed preacher would also have dabbled in eating head crab meat, which would have made him a horrible mutant, leading to conflict. The game would have combined the survival and horror vibes of Half-Life 2Ravenholm's iconic level with Arkane's puzzle solving game and offbeat mechanics.

It looked like a match made in heaven, but unfortunately, Half-Life: Ravenholm It wasn't going to be Valve decided to cancel the project with about a year left in development, without seeing a future for episodic releases in the Half life universe. For his part, Arkane always saw his Half life title as an independent spin-off rather than an episodic side project, but Valve had the last word and decided not to produce another Half life game until launch Half-Life: Alyx in 2020. Now, Half life is back, and the future looks open for the series for the first time in over a decade. After all these years, who knows? Maybe Arkane will have another chance to bring Adrian Shephard back Half life Canyon.

