Hallandale Beach, Florida: 10 SWAT members resign, saying they feel restricted by politics







Officers sent a letter, dated Tuesday, to Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones, saying they were "minimally equipped, poorly trained, and often restricted by the politicization of our tactics to the point of placing the security of dogs about the safety of team members, "reported WSVN.

Officers also said they were upset after command staff knelt with activists and others during a demonstration Monday, according to WSVN.

"Until these conditions and feelings are rectified and addressed, we cannot safely, effectively and in good faith perform duties in this capacity without putting ourselves and our families at this level of unnecessary risk," the officials added.

Hallandale Beach is a coastal community of approximately 38,000 people approximately 20 miles north of Miami.

Hallandale Beach City Manager Greg Chavarria confirmed the members' resignation in a statement obtained by WSVN on Friday, saying the police chief set up a meeting with officers Monday afternoon to "listen to their concerns and pick up your gear. " "The City of Hallandale Beach continues to have special coverage of weapons and tactics through regional mutual aid, which the City has used for SWAT operations in the past. While the voluntary resignation of our officers from this assignment is unfortunate, our residents They must be sure that it has had no impact on our commitment to protect their safety. Also, although these officers have resigned from the SWAT Team, they have not resigned from the Department, "the statement read. Chavarría also referred to officers' concern that command personnel knelt during a demonstration, saying they "have incorrectly declared the gesture." "They specifically mention their discontent with the Chief who joins members of our community to get down on his knees against racism, hatred and bigotry earlier this week. They have incorrectly stated that the gesture was in support of an elected official. This is simply not true". Chavarria said in the statement. Cities across the country have seen weeks of protests and riots, initially sparked by George Floyd's death in Police custody last month in Minneapolis, which also sparked radical discussions about race relations, police reform and more.

