halle-berry-and-michael-b.-jordan-offer-support-to-megan-thee-stallion-after-she-talks-about-shooting

(Newsdio) Celebrities across Hollywood are coming to Megan Thee Stallion’s defense after she shed more light this week on her July shooting.

During an Instagram Live stream on Thursday, “WAP” rapper Stallion publicly accused Canadian rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet — adding more details to her original account of the July incident.

“You shot me,” she said, addressing Lanez in her video. “And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying… Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Stallion didn’t initially state that Lanez was behind the shooting. But after speaking out, she has received support from several celebrities who point to the incident as another example of Black women protecting Black men — without reciprocation.

In a Friday evening tweet, actor Michael B. Jordan told Stallion he admired her.