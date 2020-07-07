Halle Berry no longer considers transgender role in upcoming movie

Berry apologized after discussing the role over the weekend in an Instagram Live video.

"As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should have the opportunity to tell their own stories." wrote on Twitter

"I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation in the past few days and will continue to listen, educate, and learn from this mistake."

Berry said he promised "to be an ally" and to use his "voice to promote better screen representation, both in front of and behind the camera."