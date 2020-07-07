Halle Berry no longer considers transgender role in upcoming movie

Berry apologized after discussing the role over the weekend in an Instagram Live video.
"As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should have the opportunity to tell their own stories." wrote on Twitter.
"I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation in the past few days and will continue to listen, educate, and learn from this mistake."
Berry said he promised "to be an ally" and to use his "voice to promote better screen representation, both in front of and behind the camera."
In response to the star's statement, many thanked him for listening.
LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD said they were pleased that Berry heard the concerns expressed after their discussion on the role and "learned from them."
"Other powerful people should do the same", the group he said on Twitter. "A good place to start is to watch @Disclosure_Doc to learn about trans representation in the media."
The documentary examines how transgender people have been portrayed on screen over the years, and is produced by, among others, Laverne Cox of "Orange is the New Black".
the Twitter account From the documentary, he asked Berry to watch the movie "first to understand how cis actors like you acting in trans roles have important cultural consequences off-screen."
Following Berry's announcement Monday, the account wrote: "We hope #DisclosureNetflix is one of the many educational tools you and others can trust to inspire and strengthen the alliance."