Halloween End is a film by John Carpenter that was released in 1981. The film follows the events that take place after Halloween when Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to kill again. This time, Laurie Strode (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) is prepared and is ready to fight back. Halloween Ends is a classic slasher film that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

After 44 years, the battle with Michael Myers is finally over

The actress, Jamie Lee Curtis announced on Instagram that she has finished shooting her role as Strode in Halloween Ends. The third film of the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy will be coming soon to theatres near you!

A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies,” she wrote.”I have made great buddies and have collaborated with amazing artists on these three films and today my part in the film has been finished and with it the END for me of this trio.”Curtis accompanied her message with several photographs from behind the scenes of Halloween Ends.

This isn’t the first time Curtis has left the series – Laurie previously died at the hands of Michael Myers in Halloween: Resurrection in 2002.

The cast of Halloween Ends?

The movie is directed by David Gordon Green and written by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green. It has been produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block jointly.

The movie series is based on Characters by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. It stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, Judy Greer as Karen Nelson, Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins, Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle, Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, Dylan Arnold as Cameron Elam, Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers among numerous others.

When Laurie Strode confronts her long-time foe, Michael Myers, the masked figure still wants revenge for the death of his sister Judith fifteen years ago. Halloween Ends is a thrilling, suspenseful ride that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

What is the cast saying about Halloween Ends?

Jamie Lee Curtis said, “It was a great honour to reunite with my Halloween family. We all had such a blast making this movie.” Judy Greer said, “Being a part of the Halloween franchise is so special to me and I am grateful that David Gordon Green included me in his Halloween Ends film. Working alongside Jamie Lee Curtis again was amazing!”

Will Patton said, “I loved getting the chance to work with David Gordon Green on Halloween Ends. It was great revisiting Deputy Frank Hawkins and bringing him back to life on screen.” Anthony Michael Hall said, “I’m really excited for fans to see Halloween Ends. It’s been great working with David Gordon Green again and I think audiences are going to love it.”

Robert Longstreet said, “I’m excited to be a part of Halloween Ends and I think fans are going to love it. David Gordon Green is such a talented director and I’m really happy with how the film turned out.”

Next in line:Halloween Ends(2022). Directed by David Gordon Green🎥 What’s your excitement level for this one on a scale of 1-10? I’m at a generous 3.5. pic.twitter.com/LAUgsQvzpA — The Hot Horror Queen (@hothorrorqueen) October 31, 2021

When is the movie coming on screens?

Halloween Ends, the highly anticipated new Halloween film from Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures, hits theatres on October 14th.

Why you should watch Halloween Ends?

Halloween Ends is the perfect film for Halloween. It’s a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat movie with great acting and an intense story. It’s sure to be a Halloween classic.

What are people saying about Halloween Ends?

Initial reactions to the film have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising it as one of the best Halloween movies yet. Longstreet goes on to say, “This is a new Halloween movie for a new generation.” Halloween Ends is sure to please fans of the Halloween franchise and new viewers alike. Be sure to check out Halloween Ends in theatres on October 14th! It’s sure to be a thrilling and exciting experience.