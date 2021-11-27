The 2018 Halloween from director David Gordon Green and horror producer Jason Blum was a surprise hit with everyone and made a lot of money. This made Universal and Blumhouse want to make more movies. The first movie, Halloween Kills, came out on October 15th and it was a good choice for them.

The third book in the series, Halloween Ends, is not coming out for another year. But after the cliffhanger at the end of Kills, we are very excited to find out what happens next in Laurie Strode’s story.

What is the release of Halloween Ends?

Halloween Ends is coming to theaters on October 14, 2022. The film was going to come out on October 15, 2021, but now it has been pushed back a year. That means that Halloween Ends had no choice but to push back as well.

There is only one movie opening on this date right now, but there may be other movies too. We are still a year away from the release date and things like that can change. The current movie opens one week after Spider-Man 2. Into the Spider-Verse is a movie where people can be heroes. George Clooney and Julia Roberts are in a romantic comedy called Ticket to Paradise. These movies are different than the slasher movie that I am making because they have different audiences.

What is the plot of Halloween Ends?

Halloween Ends is not too well-known yet. The director, Green, let some details of the film slip. Unlike Halloween Kills where it was set right after the events of the first movie, there will be a four-year time jump in this new film. The new Halloween movie will be set four years after the events of the previous one and will talk about things that have happened in the real world since 2018, like COVID-19. It is called “Halloween Ends” and it is fun. What exactly does the director mean by that? We will see. But it is not completely out of the left field to bring social issues into a film.

Green has said that Laurie Strode might not be the main character in the next film. He said it would be her granddaughter Allyson who would be the main person. She will have to consider things and work on her psychology. She lost a lot of things. It is obvious from the things she has lost during the last two movies from her father, then her boyfriend, and then her own mother.

Who will be starring in it?

Nothing has been set in stone yet, but it is unlikely that Jamie Lee Curtis will not return as Laurie Strode and AndiMatichak will not play Allyson. In the last two films, Michael Myers killed a lot of people. That includes Judy Greer’s Karen, Anthony Michael Hall’s Tommy Doyle, Dylan Arnold’s Cameron, and Robert Longstreet’s Lonnie.

Other characters that we could see a return that survived the events of the last film include Will Patton’s Deputy Frank Hawkins, Omar Dorsey’s Sheriff Barker, and Kyle Richards’ Lindsey Wallace. There will be plenty of new faces joining us as well. We just have to wait and see who they are.

Did They Film ‘Halloween Kills’ & ‘Halloween Ends’ Back-To-Back?

Originally, they wanted to make a new Slasher sequel every year. That didn’t happen. There was an interview with AndiMatichak and she said that the shooting schedule for Halloween Kills would not have been possible if they had shot two films back-to-back because it was so intense and ambitious.

James Jude Courtney, one of the actors who plays Michael Myers, revealed that filming is planned to start in January. This means there will be less time between the end of filming and when people can go see the movie.

Will There Be A Sequel To ‘Halloween Ends’?

This person did not make any more movies because the people making them are different. The person who made the first movie (1978) is not involved with this one. This person hopes that Hollywood will let the people rest before they make another one.

This sentence is about a filmmaker. It says that the director is going to make a new movie, but it won’t have Michael and Laurie in them. I think that someone will replace them with a new storyteller, who will write a new script. For me, I’ll be done. I hope they take a little time off before they resuscitate it. But that’s just my opinion/judgment.

Green will have a lot to do for the next few years. He is going to be in charge of continuing another horror movie series that people love. The movie is called The Exorcist and it stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Academy Award nominee Ellen Burstyn. Green is going to make a horror movie again. The show will be on HBO. Green has directed other movies before, like Halloween. He also directed parts of other HBO shows, like The Righteous Gemstones. Most recently, Green signed on to direct a movie for Disney+. So if you like movies that he has directed before, then you will have enough content to watch after Halloween Ends hits theaters. You can even watch the movie beforehand.