It’s Halloween. It’s a day where people are allowed to be scared for a little while.

Director David Gordon Green says that Halloween Kills is his last movie in the Halloween trilogy. Halloween is a movie that was just released in theaters and now it is on Peacock too. It has a sequel to 2018’s Halloween. This movie will keep you scared until the third and final chapter: Halloween Ends

The small town of Haddonfield is still getting over the brutal ending of Halloween Kills. The Midwestern town has experienced a lot of violence. It happened when the boy Michael killed his sister with a knife.

Michael is evil. Dr. Sam Loomis said that he has the blackest eyes ever. When Michael was in Halloween Kills, he survived by fighting against an angry mob in Haddonfield, Illinois.

Time to put a Band-aid on that cut. Let’s talk about what is going to happen in October 2022 when Michael Myers comes back for one last time.

WHAT IS THE RELEASE DATE OF HALLOWEEN ENDS?

Halloween Ends will be in theaters on October 14, 2022. I don’t know if the next three movies will come out at the same time that they come out in theaters.

IS THE HALLOWEEN ENDS TRAILER OUT?

The film has not yet started filming, but it should start next year. We can expect to see a teaser for Halloween Ends in early 2022. A year before the film was scheduled to come out, a teaser for it would be on people’s screens.

With the sequel’s shooting happening until April of next year, you won’t be able to see the first look until May.

WHAT IS THE STORYLINE?

No one has said what this movie is about (except that it will not be as big as the last one), but someone said that it is “more contained.”

The movie is set four years after the previous one. The next one will be in 2022. Halloween Kills said that Michael is not as obsessed with Laurie as he is with going back to his old house in Haddonfield. Maybe the dead sister Judith Myers will help him stop killing people. In the last scene of Halloween Kills, Michael attacked and seemingly killed Karen. She is Judy Greer’s daughter. He did this in the same spot where he killed his sister before.

Green has put real-life things in the movie. The world will be different because of COVID-19. “Where we’re leaving these characters on Halloween 2018, the world is a different place,” he said to Uproxx. So not only do they have that traumatic event in their close community, but they also need time to process it. That can be tough for them because of the specific and immediate event. But then they also had a worldwide disease. They have peculiar politics and another million things that turned their world upside down.

WHO WILL BE STARRING IN HALLOWEEN ENDS?

The complete cast list for Halloween Ends has not been posted yet. But Jamie Lee Curtis has said she likes the finished screenplay so there is no doubt that Laurie and Allyson will be back.

James Jude Courtney, who played Michael Myers in both Halloween and Halloween Kills, will play the role again in the final movie. We should also have Will Patton’s, Deputy Hawkins. Nick Castle, the original Shape, has made cameos in all of the last two films. He could also come back.

WHAT ARE FANS EXPECTING FROM CHARACTERS ARE IN HALLOWEEN ENDS?

At the end of Halloween Kills, Laurie and her granddaughter Allyson were alive.

But Michael Myers murdered Karen in the old Myers house. He has a vendetta that could end badly for The Shape.

A woman named Lindsey Wallace and a man named Frank Hawkins is still alive. They are at the hospital. And many people who were not in the fight against Myers are also alive.

Hawkins was the first person to see Myers when he came back in 1978. The movie said that Hawkins feels guilty for not getting Myers when he had the chance 40 years ago. He will play an important role in the next movie.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER DETAILS RELATED TO THE SHOW?

David Gordon Green is back as the director of the movie and he wrote the screenplay with Danny McBride, just like they did with last year’s Halloween. Some more information about the story comes from Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier. John Carpenter is the one who created the original Halloween. He is also helping with this movie. You can expect another scary score he will make for Halloween Ends, and he will help plan it out so it does not go wrong.

Curtis has said that it may make people feel different.

He is David Gordon Green and he has three movies. He said that the third movie will be shocking. People will be very angry and people can get excited by it. It is a good way to end this trilogy.