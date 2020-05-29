Hamilton director Thomas Kail to direct Fiddler on roof adaptation

The deadline is to report that Hamilton and In the heights director and award winner Tony Thomas Kail will direct MGM's adaptation of the iconic musical Fiddler on the Roof It opened on Broadway in 1964 and won nine Tony Awards. Emmy nominee Steven Levenson (Fosse / Verdon) will write the script. Kail will produce the film adaptation along with Dan Jinks and Aaron Harnick.

"The MGM legacy of nearly centuries of great musicals continues with the great Tommy Kail's new adaptation of one of Broadway's most enduring classics. Together with the formidable team of Dan, Aaron and Steven, we are delighted that they have come aboard. to manage one of the great musicals on the big screen. " MGM Film Group President Michael De Luca said.

Kail added, “It has been a dream for me to direct Fiddler, although I always imagined that I would do it on stage. I am very happy to have the opportunity to make a new film version of my favorite show with Mike DeLuca at MGM, where so many transcendent musical films have been made. I am proud to partner with Dan Jinks, Aaron Harnick and my great friend, Steven Levenson, to honor this work that has deeply inspired me and millions more people. "

The 1964 musical Fiddler on the Roof It features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and a book by Joseph Stein. The original was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. The story centers on Tevye, the father of five daughters, and his attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences invade the family's life. She must face both the determined actions of her three eldest daughters, who wish to marry for love, the choice of one husband for each departs from the customs of their faith and Jewish heritage, and with the edict of the tsar who evicts the Jews from his town.

The musical won the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Musical Score, Best Director, and Best Choreographer. United Artist released a 1971 film adaptation, directed by Norman Jewison and starring Topol. The film won three Oscars in 1972 out of eight nominations.

