Hamptons surfers join "National Paddle Out" to honor George Floyd

Surfers gathered in the Hamptons on Friday for a fully water-based memorial for George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death from police custody has sparked protests across the country.

As hundreds marched on Ditch Plains beach in lavish Sag Harbor, more than 100 local surfers gathered in Montauk to remember Floyd by joining in on a "National Paddle Out," a term used by surfers to pay their respects when one He has died of his own.

Some of the surfers decorated the rockers on their boards with the hashtag Black Lives Matter.

Across the country, others also participated in the event, which was organized by Black Girls Surf.

In California, more than 200 paddled through choppy waves to form a circle and chanted Floyd's name nine times to mark the nearly nine minutes his neck was caught below the knee of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Surfers also sang "Happy Birthday" to Breonna Taylor, a black EMT who was killed in her own home by Kentucky police in March.

Rhonda Harper, founder of Black Girls Surf, said she organized the national event due to "a lack of awareness and empathy in the surfing community."

"I have a lot of white surfing friends who don't understand it or are so privileged that they don't have to mourn the loss of a black life." They are talking about the waves being beautiful and that there is too much negativity in the world, "Harper told The Associated Press.

