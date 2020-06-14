Hank Williams Jr.'s daughter Holly pays tribute to late sister Katherine: "I have no words."

Holly Williams is mourning for her sister.

On Saturday night, Katherine Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died in a car accident in Tennessee.

The car was reported to have moved over the median on a highway and started to overturn.

Williams-Dunning, 27, was in the car with her husband, Tyler Dunning, 29, who was flown to a hospital for unspecified injuries.

On Sunday, Holly Williams visited Instagram to pay tribute to her late sister.

Holly, also a singer, shared a family photo with several members of the Williams clan that was taken a few days ago.

"I have no words. On Friday morning I convinced the family to take this photo and I had no idea that it would be the last along with my beautiful little sister Katie," said the caption. "We all went to the funeral of my great aunts on Thursday, whom we all love very much, and now we are facing another. ALL we need is prayers. My dad. My little brother. Katie's husband (is awake and responds, no I know extent of injury still.) My niece and nephew. Her mom. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is near. Thank you all. "

Holly, 39, ended her publication with a passage from the Bible: "Have mercy on me, O LORD, for I am distressed; my eyes grow weak with pain, my soul and my body with pain. Psalm 31: 9".

The death was confirmed by Sam Williams, Katherine's brother and one other singer, on Facebook. Their social media profiles have since disappeared.

"My sister and brother-in-law have had a terrible accident. Please pray for them so loudly! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning, ”wrote Williams.

His father, Hank, 71, is known for the song "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight," which he later rewrote as a theme song for "Monday Night Football," among other hit songs.

He is the son of Hank Williams, one of the most iconic figures in country music, who died in 1953 at the age of 29 after writing a long series of hit songs.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report