Hannah Gadsby’s Louis CK Painting Joke In Douglas Explained

In the Netflix Douglas comedy special, Hannah Gadsby ends with a Louis C.K. zinger Here are the various layers of the orthodox "micro drop" joke.

On the Netflix comedy special DouglasHannah Gadsby begins by explaining her entire act and concludes with a strong Louis C.K. prank that refers to his sexual misconduct scandal from a few years back. The timing of the micro-microphone drop touches on the dishonored comedian's sexual perversions, and also connects with the show's recurring theme about autism. This is how Gadsby structures the joke and why he incorporates a Venetian painting from the 16th century.

Louis C.K. is best known as the creator and star of sitcom FX Louie, and also for his self-critical humor style. In November 2017, Louis C.K. He was accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, specifically, his colleagues revealed that he indulged himself in front of them, which had reportedly been an open secret within the comedy industry (via NPR) In Pete Davidson's Netflix 2020 Comedy Special I live in New York, explains how Louis C.K. once tried to fire him Saturday night live to smoke marijuana Apparently, for numerous comics, Louis C.K. has long exhibited hypocritical behavior.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Why Donatello Shouldn't Be A Ninja Turtle (According To Hannah Gadsby)

Gadsby first references Louis C.K around the 11-minute mark in Douglas on Netflix., referring to him as "The anti-vax of comedy". Then continue exaggerating "very good" jokes remembering how it came to be: "It was a day off, I took notes, I took a cookie, the day I wrote that joke." Gadsby also reveals that his Louis C.K. bit will be a microphone drop time, but not quite in the traditional sense. Turns out she closes Douglas with a comment on the artistic choices made in paintings. Looking at the work of Paolo Veronese in 1575 "Noble between active and contemplative life" which includes a young child in a strange and suggestive pose on the floor, Gadsby comments that it is "the first known portrait of Louis C.K. " – a reference to the aforementioned sexual misconduct scandal. Douglas on Netflix he then concludes with Gadsby that he doesn't drop the microphone, but drops it gently.

Gadsby's twist on the concept of microphone drop aligns with a bit earlier in his show. Shortly after her special, she opens her main act by saying: "This is a program on autism." And so, Gadsby's unwillingness to physically drop the microphone connects to his diagnosis and the fact that he encounters loud noises. "quite distressing". After initially mocking Louis C.K. joking at first, Gadsby then explains exactly what will happen next. "I'll put the f ** ker on the ground there."

Overall, Gadsby remains true to his humorous style showcased in the 2018 Netflix special. Nanette. This time, however, she is more self-aware and prophetic of how jokes will be interpreted by various demographic groups. Explaining everything Douglas Acting from the beginning, Gadsby subverts the expectations of the audience and then completes the act with one last touch that also subverts the "micro drop" concept. The jokes won't resonate with everyone, of course, but Douglas It is, in fact, a groundbreaking comedy special that highlights Gadsby's life experiences and perception of the world around her.

More: Why is Patton Oswalt avoiding Donald Trump's pranks on Netflix Special?

James Bond: everything that went wrong with Quantum of Solace