Hannity accuses Biden of defrauding Bernie Sanders' campaign, says plagiarism is "nothing new" for former vice president

Sean Hannity opened Thursday's edition of "Hannity" examining alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden's "strange" and "painfully uncomfortable" trip to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, which included a campaign event in nearby Dunmore.

"The corrupt, always confused and always fragile Joe Biden actually left his home," said the host. "He traveled from Delaware to Pennsylvania to his trustworthy teleprompter where he delivered a painfully awkward speech in a large, nearly empty room filled with lots and lots of birds.

It's getting weird, "said Hannity, who was referring to Biden's comments that they are almost drowning in a flock of birds.

The host later criticized Biden for rejecting an attempt by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy to ask a question during Biden's visit to his childhood home in Scranton.

"The other reporters there, more than happy to see Joe [and] take a back seat to protect and protect Joe Biden," he noted. Remember, the mob and the media will be the number one contributor to Biden's campaign. "

Hannity then turned her attention to Biden's proposed "unity" platform, forged by a task force created by Biden and his socialist campaign rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"If you really want to know how well Biden will govern if he is elected, look no further than the policy recommendations he just released," he said. "Now, we have them all. Numerous sections of the 110-page document are actually plagiarized word for word from the Bernie Sanders campaign."

"By the way," added Hannity. "Plagiarism, nothing new for Joe Biden. In the 1980s, he was forced to end his presidential campaign [when] he was caught red-handed by plagiarizing a British politician by the name of Neil Kinnock word for word on multiple occasions. "