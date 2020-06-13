Hannity beats Seattle occupants for building the & # 39; border wall & # 39 ;: & # 39; I thought the liberals were against these things & # 39;

Sean Hannity opened the Friday night edition of "Hannity" by pointing out that the actions taken by residents of Seattle's "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" directly contradict the principles and positions that liberals constantly defend in public.

"In this little piece of socialist heaven, the entire police have been expelled and the local police compound was completely abandoned by city officials and subsequently seized so-called peaceful protesters," said Hannity, "who is placing everyone within the autonomous community, an area at risk. "

TRUMP MOCKS SEATTLE BIGGEST 'SUMMER OF LOVE' COMMENT: 'THESE LIBERAL DEMANDS HAVE NO TRACK'

"[A] rmed vigilantes, checkpoints and vandalism, the host continued." And, of course, a community garden. The police are not invited. What do they call that? I thought that was discrimination.

"They even built a border wall," said Hannity. "[They] are tough on immigration policies. That strikes me as discrimination against law enforcement. I thought liberals were against these things and believed in inclusion, diversity and open borders."

Hannity then criticized Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, describing her as "too stupid or too incompetent to worry" about the situation.

"He is actually letting anarchists take over and control and even destroy his city," he said, adding that Durkan showed a lack of understanding of the law when he claimed that President Trump does not have the constitutional authority to intervene in the matter. .

"My humble unsolicited advice is this: OK, if she doesn't want help, [she] and her Democratic governor, the incompetent inslee, will both be entirely responsible for the disappearance of this city and this state," he said. Hannity

"I hope and pray that it doesn't get so bad," he added, "because then the president will have to get involved."