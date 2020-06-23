Hannity beats the Democrats and says they 'want to fundamentally eliminate the' America's basic principles

Sean Hannity opened Monday's edition of "Hannity" by claiming that American cities are deteriorating rapidly and that his Democratic leaders have no idea how to fix it.

"Crime is out of control," said the host of "Hannity." "Violent crime has increased by 30 percent in the past three years.

"But that didn't stop Seattle Democratic Mayor Jenny Durkan from giving, well, six blocks from the city [in] the main part of Seattle to literally a collection of anarchists, radicals, socialists, and other alleged protesters." continuous. "She allowed them to take over parts of an entire city, including a police compound."

Just before Hannity aired on Monday, Durkan announced that Seattle authorities will move to end the police-free zone known as the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" or "CHOP," after two end shootings. week they left a 19 year old. dead man and two other wounded.

"Mayor Durkan, your decline is [too little, too late] and we are going to see the same thing in almost every major liberal city," Hannity warned. "We must, for the safety of all Americans, reinstate the law and restore order.

"We told them on this show that this is not going to end well," he continued. "We have been warning all along. We must protect all Americans. We have to have law and order. We have to stop the assault on the police."

Hannity pointed to a troublesome Father's Day weekend in Chicago that saw 104 people shot, 14 of them fatally, according to Fox 32. Among those killed were a 3-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl.

"That [city] has been governed by Democratic mayors since [1931]," he said. "Do you want to know why it is a disaster? There you have it. The soft focus of crime by the city government has led to an apparently endless wave of violence."

"The United States is and has been excellent for a reason," the host concluded. "It's not perfect, great. It's built on principles; freedom, resilient individualism, self-sufficiency. Democrats, now they want to fundamentally uproot those basic principles."