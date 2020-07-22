Hannity criticizes Democrats' "psychotic folly" after Portland federal intervention is called "Gestapo"

Sean Hannity tore apart Democratic leaders in Oregon and across the country who criticized President Trump after the Department of Homeland Security intervention in Portland, Oregon, which has been the site of violent protests for weeks.

Hannity said in her opening monologue that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, called the tactics of federal law enforcement officers to arrest suspects "non-Americans" and has also repeated that they should leave the city.

"This is crazy: we were nearing the end of our night demonstrations, at least the part where people were destroying things and some scattered acts of violence, but we saw the energy that came out of that and that would be done in a couple of days, and the tactics they are using are not very American, "he said in a clip played by the host.

Hannity said Wheeler and Oregon Governor Kate Brown are also "working together to prevent police from dispersing violent crowds" with tear gas and other means.

"Wow, fine. Kids who risk their lives to protect and serve, of course, we see a similar level of insane rhetoric on a national level," he continued. "Nancy Pelosi [called] officers & # 39; stormtroopers & # 39;".

In addition to Speaker of the House of Representatives, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina likened the tactics employed by DHS officers to the Nazi Staatspolizei, or Gestapo.

"This president and this attorney general appear to be doing everything possible to impose Gestapo activities on local communities, and that is what I have been warning for a long time," Clyburn said in a recent interview.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity said the legislators' comments collectively didn't make much sense.

"Let's make this clear, Democrats in Portland, Oregon allow violent riots to escalate for two months in a row. It is President Trump and federal law enforcement officers who are trying to stop burning buildings, protecting federal property, that's their job. [but] are the villains? "he asked.

"Absolutely, utter insanity and frankly psychotic insanity," Hannity continued. "These Democrats do not want to protect innocent men, women and children in their cities and towns. They have abandoned what is their number one responsibility: protecting people."