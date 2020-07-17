Hannity criticizes Portland leaders for allowing the city to be "ripped apart" by "so-called malicious anarchists"

Sean Hannity criticized leaders in Portland, Oregon. On Thursday he described in vivid detail the last six weeks of violence in the city after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody last May.

"For months, Portland has been ripped apart by a group of malicious anarchists," said the "Hannity" host. "Three federal courts have been damaged multiple times. The Hatfield court was set on fire. United States Customs was smashed. The police were lashed. Several officers have now [been] assaulted with hammers. The stores were Raided Buildings were destroyed set on fire This is crazy.

"We are talking about dozens and dozens of assaults, arson, graffiti, looting, vandalism, violence, whatever," Hannity continued, visibly surprised. "The so-called protesters [even] are trying to establish their own autonomous zone, as is the CHOP-CHAZ-Summer-of-Love-Spaghetti-Potluck-Dinner Zone in Seattle."

Earlier this month, the US Department of Homeland Security deployed more than a half-dozen law enforcement agencies and departments in Portland, with officials from the US Marshals, The Federal Protective Service and the Rotary Protection Services of the US Customs and Border Protection Violence and Protect Federal Property, a measure opposed by local politicians.

Local businesses have reported losses of $ 23 million due to looting and riots in the city center.

"Do you want to be a cop in Portland tonight?" Hannity asked. "The leaders of the far-left city of Portland are not only allowing this to happen, but are actively avoiding any help from President Trump. Like Seattle, like Chicago, and like New York. Now, how have things worked out? in those countries – three cities run by liberals for decades?

"Mayor Ted Wheeler demanded that federal agents" follow local rules, "all while protesters acted with impunity. Wheeler later tweeted," The best thing to do is to stay inside your building or leave Portland entirely. And in the meantime, I asked them to clean up the graffiti at local federal facilities. "

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.