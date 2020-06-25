Hannity demands that Biden condemn the riots: "You want to be president … how about speaking to the American people?"

Sean Hannity opened the Wednesday night edition of "Hannity" asking presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to leave his Delaware "bunker" and speak out against the chaos, vandalism, and destruction of statues and monuments that have taken place. across the United States in recent weeks.

"Liberal mayors and governors are doing nothing to create peace and security for their citizens," said Hannity. "Last night, two statues [were] knocked down by a group of angry protesters, this time in Madison, Wisconsin [and] a state senator was attacked by a crowd, pushed to the ground; beaten and kicked in the head."

Hannity also noted that protesters burned an American flag near the White House in Washington D.C. and they publicly announced their intention to overthrow the Emancipation Monument, which depicts Abraham Lincoln with a black man recently freed from slavery.

"Joe Biden, you haven't held a press conference in 83 days." Hannity said. "You are hidden in your bunker … [w] here, are you standing in all this, Joe?

"You want to be president in 132 days, how about talking to the American people?" asked the host. "How about getting out of the bunker, if you're able to say two consecutive sentences without spoiling it?"

"I know Terry McAuliffe is fine because you only see two people a day," added Hannity, recalling that the former Virginia governor had been taped earlier this month that Biden was "fine in the basement" as long as he has an advantage. considerable. in Trump polls.

"The president is issuing an executive order to protect national monuments, which includes strong sanctions for those who commit acts of vandalism," said the host. "And then we have Joe cowering and weak. What does he have to say?"