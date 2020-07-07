Hannity: Democrats have & # 39; zero credibility & # 39; on the racial issue after George Wallace, Robert Byrd, Al Gore Sr.

In his opening monologue, Sean Hannity said Democrats want the United States to forget its decades-long history of being on the wrong side of racial justice issues, as recently as in the past decade with praise for the late West Virginia Senator Robert Byrd.

Hannity said Byrd and others were considered "mentors" to many Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, despite their history.

"Do we have more to go? Absolutely," Hannity said on the subject of equality. "By the way, what Biden and other Democrats want you to forget are many who admire and call their 'mentors', well, they fought tooth and nail against these major reforms."

He pointed to Byrd, who had been a fierce member and supporter of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1940s.

A profile of Byrd in the 2005 Washington Post, who died in 2010 at age 92, noted that he later attempted to reconcile with his Klan past, with observers highlighting his work on behalf of West Virginia and the Senate institution, and the Senator's own words that year, in which he said "bigotry had no place in America. I apologized a thousand times … I can't erase what happened."

Hannity said Byrd and former Alabama governor George Wallace, who had been icons in the party, with Wallace three times seeking the presidency, had a checkered past in race relations at best.

"For example, it was a Democrat, George Wallace, who stood at the door of that Birmingham school to physically block racial integration. It was a Democrat, & # 39; Bull & # 39; Connor, who used fire hoses and dogs police to attack civilians, human rights protesters. More than 100 Democratic lawmakers voted against the 1964 civil rights bill, "Hannity said, noting that the father of former Vice President Al Gore, then Sen. Albert Gore Sr., D-Tenn., Went so far as to support a long filibuster of the Civil Rights Act.

"So did Robert & # 39; KKK & # 39; Byrd, the former clan member," Hannity said. "The same was pointed out by segregationist senator J. William Fulbright, all Democrats."

Hannity noted that former President Bill Clinton had called Fulbright, a fellow Arkansan, his mentor.

"Despite his past as Klan leader, modern Democrats practically lined up to praise Robert Byrd, even made him the majority leader of the Senate. Hillary Clinton [called] Robert Byrd the heart and soul of the United States Senate United. [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer called Byrd one of the greatest men in history. [Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy] Pelosi called Byrd an American patriot. Biden called Byrd dean of the United States Senate, a close friend and mentor. "

Hannity continued: "Imagine if Donald Trump said this about a former Klansman member?"

He then turned to Biden, the Democrats' presumed 2020 presidential candidate, and spoke about the then-senator's opposition to buses and his 1977 concern that children could grow up in a "racial jungle," along with his work on the legislation. of criminal justice in the nineties.

Remember, in 2006, you told a crowd you had to have a slight Indian accent to work on a 7-Eleven or Dunkin 'Donuts, and I'm not kidding, "said Hannity. In 2007, Biden called future President Obama "the first dominant African American to be articulate, bright, and clean."

Hannity continued: "Imagine if Donald Trump had said any of these things or supported any of these people, that these modern Democrats supported? Guess what. History matters. Truth matters."

He continued: "Democrats have zero credibility, without any position, on this issue … the Democratic Party will not accept the truth."