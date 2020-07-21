Hannity: Democrats will ignore rising crime until it fits their 'sick political agenda'

Sean Hannity opened his show on Monday in response to the disturbing surge in crime plaguing America's cities after a bloody weekend that left several dead.

"We have Pelosi. We have Schumer. We have Biden. 125 years of marsh failure," he began. "They have done nothing to quell violent downtown crimes anywhere in the United States, nothing to fix the broken, disgusting, disgusting and repulsive educational system. They have failed the children of the United States. We have left the mayors They have ruled these cities for decades. They have completely failed their citizens, "Hannity said.

Hannity blamed the surge in crime on the failed Democratic leadership, who she says "ignores 99.9 percent" of the tragic deaths in their cities and focuses only on crime victims if it fits its "sick political agenda."

"They just talk about it, they choose, if it fits their sick political agenda. Hundreds are killed in Chicago every week. The same goes for New York, now Seattle and Portland," he said. "Guess what? Do you think Joe Biden knows these names? Those are our American compatriots. Do you think Mayor Lightfoot knows those names? Only if he helps them politically, they pay attention."

Hannity continued: "We see this every weekend. It is a massive scale. The President is right. It is a war zone. This is our American treasure, our children are being killed. But the so-called far-left protesters in Chicago are more interested in knocking down a statue of Christopher Columbus. "

Hannity accused Democrats of prioritizing "ideology over law and order and security."

"The Democrats," he concluded, "have failed the cities of the United States. Decades of government, decades of failure … and as a result, our American fellow citizens are suffering."