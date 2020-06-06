Hannity: In the & # 39; new & # 39; Democratic Party, he & # 39; woke up & # 39; to abolish law enforcement

In its opening monologue on Friday, "Hannity"Host Sean Hannity said it is clear from the comments and actions of various Democratic Party officials across the country that it is now in vogue to try to end the custom of police and police.

Hannity pointed to several examples, including in Minneapolis, which has had protests and looting since George Floyd's death there last week.

In Minnesota, both City Councilman Jeremiah Ellison, son of Democratic State Attorney General Keith Ellison, and City Council President Lisa Bender called for the "dismantling" of the Minneapolis Police Department.

On Twitter, Ellison added that doing so would not mean that it would simply be reassembled after being "dismantled."

Hannity said the city's representative in the House of Representatives, Democrat Ilhan Omar, also echoed a similar call.

"Unfortunately, this call to action is not only taking place in Minneapolis," he said. "In liberal cities across the United States, Democrats are now taking great strides to dismantle or dismantle their police."

He said Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Eric Garcetti promised to cut $ 150 million from the Los Angeles police, and later on Friday referred to members of the force as "murderers," which earned him a strong reprimand from the officers' union.

"There are similar anti-police proposals, even among New York City council members, in that case, about 40 of them," he said, adding that former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon urged the police in a recent message on social media.

"So clearly in the new radical left-wing radical socialist Democratic Party, it has now officially awakened to abolish the police," Hannity said.

Hannity in turn pointed to a tweet from Washington Examiner writer Byron York, who essentially asked Democrats to call their proverbial bluff.

"Perhaps it is time for an entrepreneurial blue state municipality to get bold and eliminate its police force. See what happens," York wrote.

"As you watch tonight, ask yourself this question: How do you feel? Are you comfortable with the police being replaced by militias like Black Lives Matter and others?" Hannity asked her audience.

"According to Gallup, we have that answer, it's a resounding no. The vast majority of Americans trust the police. In fact, according to Gallup, only the police, the military, and small businesses receive a net positive rating of favorability," he said. . Adding that some who have expressed sympathy for those calling the police to be fired have also displayed rank hypocrisy when it comes to law enforcement.

Hannity pointed to Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who, according to the host, has stated that he understands the crowd's sentiment in favor of the police. He noted that Whitmer, at the same time, did not think twice about using state police to punish Michiganders who would otherwise comply with the law and who opposed his coronavirus shutdown orders.