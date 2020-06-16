Hannity outlines four steps to fix police-community relations: "Clear action is needed."

Sean Hannity presented a four-step plan Monday to fix the relationship between the police and the communities he serves, saying "clear action is needed" following the Rayshard Brooks police shooting in Atlanta on Friday night.

The first step in the host's plan was that "every police officer should have a body camera and dash cameras."

"It keeps everyone honest and allows people to see what really happened," Hannity explained.

He then called for the use of strangleholds by police officers to be prohibited "except if an officer's life is at risk," Hannity said. "You have to protect your life."

The third step the host requested was a national restoration of "law and order."

"How much longer are we going to allow anarchists to take over cities [and] police stations [and] burn down police stations and other buildings on the ground?" Hannity asked before criticizing the leaders of the cities struggling with the protests and calling them useless.

Hannity said the vast majority of law enforcement officers see their names tainted by the actions of "a few dirty police officers."

"We continue to demonize good people who uphold law and order," he said. "We also have to protect them."

The host's final proposal called for the introduction of "new, advanced and non-lethal options and new advanced non-lethal weapons that do not kill but are effective."

Hannity noted that the problems between the police and minority communities are not new and have not been resolved by the previous leadership.

"In short, what happened to George Floyd can never happen to any other American again," Hannity said. "Unfortunately, that these police officers did what they did in the Floyd case was not only reprehensible. Think of the damage that has caused and delayed police-community relations for decades."