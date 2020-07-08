Hannity warns New York police officers to retire or find a new job, because New York & # 39; is … giving you the middle finger & # 39;

Sean Hannity criticized New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, blaming his liberal policies for the largest city in the United States to fall into "chaos."

"Comrade de Blasio, well, he has done many things, many horrible things that are destroying New York City. It is costing him many lives," Hannity said on his television show. "The plainclothes police officers against crime in the NYPD, that unit has been disbanded, the effective policy we call & # 39; stop and search & # 39; is completely eliminated. It cut the budget of New York police at over a billion dollars, and now state lawmakers could compel the police to buy their own personal insurance for liability claims. "

Hannity advised New York police officers to withdraw, if possible, or to find another job since city officials "are basically giving him the middle finger."

"I think my only advice, if I'm going to be friends with the people that I love, frankly, adore and admire, for their sacrifice, service and the risk that they run for all of us: I suppose if you're a police officer and you can retire, now is the time, "said the host. "If you are new to the job, you may want to think about another job.

"New York City is basically giving you the middle finger and they're also making it impossible to do your job to protect and … serve your local community."

Hannity then angered Cuomo and the state's recently enacted bail reform law.

"Meanwhile, far-left Governor Andrew Cuomo, well, signed that crazy and idiotic bail reform policy. He was the one who signed the bill that allows violent criminals to get out of jail the same day without paying a dime. Bail. Nothing at all, "Hannity said. "In other words, the consequences of these soft policies on crime [mean] that it is now serious in New York City and the state …

"What happens in New York is the direct result of the failed policies of De Blasio and Cuomo," he concluded. "When the laws are not enforced, when the budgets of the police are cut, when the police are not supported, when the criminals get out of jail without bail, chaos, butchery, will probably always occur. Always. It is not a difficult mathematical formula. "