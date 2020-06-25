Hans von Spakovsky: Michael Flynn's trial has been blocked by the appeals court – the legal nightmare should end

Wednesday's decision by a federal appeals court to allow the Justice Department to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn of making false statements to the FBI followed the law and previous precedents.

The decision 2-1 by a panel of the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was a reprimand to US District Judge Emmet Sullivan for acting inappropriately when he tried to prevent the Justice Department halts prosecution of retired Army lieutenant general.

The appeals court ordered Sullivan to dismiss the case against Flynn immediately without further review, dismissing Flynn's guilty plea that was made after prosecutors threatened to press charges against his son. In legal parlance, the court ordered what is known as a mandamus order.

The majority opinion, written by Judge Neomi Rao, made it clear that Sullivan had exceeded his authority when he refused to dismiss the case against Flynn despite the Justice Department decision to drop the charges and not prosecute the former security adviser. national.

The Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss the case after concluding that Flynn should never have been accused of lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the transition period when Donald Trump was president. elect. The department argued that FBI agents should not have asked Flynn about the call because their interview had no "legitimate basis of investigation."

In his role as incoming national security adviser to President-elect Trump, Flynn had a proper and legal phone conversation with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. There is nothing unusual for officials working for a president-elect to communicate with officials from other countries with whom they will soon be engaged as part of their jobs.

After Flynn agreed to plead guilty to making false statements during the course of his interview with FBI agents, he changed lawyers. Before Judge Sullivan issued a judgment for Flynn's guilty pleas on two counts, Flynn's new attorney, Sidney Powell, moved to withdraw his plea agreement.

Powell said the government had been unable to present exculpatory evidence, evidence favorable to Flynn that he could have used in his defense. That was a clear instance of the prosecutor's misconduct.

A subsequent Justice Department investigation yielded "recently discovered evidence of misconduct" by the FBI. He also concluded that the FBI did not have a valid reason to interview Flynn in the first place, because it had no evidence that he had broken the law.

As a result, the Justice Department told Judge Sullivan that "it could no longer prove beyond reasonable doubt that any false statement made by Flynn was material to a legitimate investigation, an item the government maintains is necessary" to prove a case of lying to the federal government. officials under applicable law.

The Justice Department then filed a motion to dismiss the prosecution. The case should have ended there, with Sullivan granting the Justice Department motion to end Flynn's prosecution.

But in a surprising move, Judge Sullivan refused to fire. Instead, he did something unprecedented and outside the rules of procedure: He appointed a retired prosecutor and federal judge, John Gleeson, to file a report by the friend of the court.

Sullivan ordered Gleeson to present arguments as to why the indictment should not be dismissed and whether Flynn should be dismissed for perjury because he changed his statement. Sullivan even invited other members of the public to report on the case and scheduled a hearing for July 16.

Flynn's attorney Powell responded by filing a mandamus lawsuit with the appeals court. Mandamus briefs are an extraordinary remedy, seldom granted, that asks an appeals court to order a lower court to do its duty properly.

Flynn asked the appeals court to order Judge Sullivan to grant the Justice Department motion to dismiss the prosecution; annul the appointment of Gleeson; and to assign the case to a different judge.

Flynn got what he needed from the three-judge panel: an order telling Sullivan to dismiss the charge and canceling the appointment of Gleeson, who had shown his bias when he wrote an opinion piece attacking the Justice Department just before his appointment by Sullivan. .

As Judge Rao noted, while Rule 48 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure requires court approval to dismiss a prosecution, the court's discretion is very limited. According to the Supreme Court precedent, the trial judge does not have a substantive role in deciding whether a prosecution should continue.

The only role of the trial judge is to protect a defendant, such as Flynn, from "tax harassment," such as when government prosecutors repeatedly dismiss and re-charge a defendant for the defendant's objections.

That's certainly not the situation here, since Flynn agrees with the government's motion to dismiss the case against him.

The appeals court further noted that the government's motion includes "an extensive discussion of recently discovered evidence that casts doubt on Flynn's guilt." "Government representations about insufficient evidence are entitled to a" presumption of regularity "… in the absence of clear evidence to the contrary." In the Flynn case, "there is no clear evidence contrary to government representations."

All of this "excludes" the "scrutiny proposed by Judge Sullivan from the government's decision" to suspend prosecution, according to the appeals court. Sullivan's scheduling of a hearing to "question good faith" of the government's decision is also incorrect because Sullivan has no authority to "oversee prosecution prosecution decisions," the appeals court ruled.

Decisions on whether to prosecute reside "primarily with the Executive, without the participation of, and without supervisory power in the Judiciary," the appeals court ruled. Scheduling a hearing and naming Gleeson "constitutes a clear legal mistake" by Sullivan, according to the appeals court.

Generally, legal errors made by a judge like Sullivan are corrected on appeal. But here, his error "usurps a specific executive power": procedural decisions that are the "exclusive" power of the executive power.

Sullivan's appointment of Gleeson was deemed "problematic" by the appeals court, as was his "invitation to members of the public" to intervene in the case. Those actions put two "equal branches of government … on a collision course," the appeals court said.

The appeals court was also highly critical of Sullivan, as it allowed Gleeson to present a brief report accusing the government of "serious procedural abuse" that was based on "news, tweets and other off-record facts" in court.

Most of the appeals court was also concerned that Sullivan's actions would discourage the federal government from correcting its mistakes in the future. The court said in its decision that "each of our three equal branches should be encouraged to correct themselves when they make a mistake." If evidence comes to light that calls into question the integrity or purpose of an underlying criminal investigation, the Executive Branch must have the authority to decide that further prosecution is not in the interest of justice. "

Because there is no remedy for Sullivan's intrusion into the "long-established primacy of the Justice Department over charges decisions," the majority of the appeals court said it had no choice but to grant the order of mandamus and order Sullivan "dismiss the charges against Flynn."

However, the appeals court denied Flynn's request to assign another judge to the case, which cannot, or at least shouldn't, make much difference because Sullivan has received his orders to leave the appeals court.

Hopefully, this is the end of the case and Flynn's long legal nightmare. But it might not be if one of the other appeals court judges asks the full court to review the decision of the three-judge panel.

This was an unwarranted accusation that has shattered Flynn's reputation and has apparently exhausted all of his family's financial resources. He no doubt now understands too well the disgust expressed by former President Ronald Reagan's job secretary, Ray Donovan, who, after being cleared of fraud and organized crime charges, asked, “What office do I go to to get my reputation back? Who will reimburse my company for the economic jail that they have been in for two and a half years?

