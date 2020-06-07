Hao Haidong: a Chinese soccer legend has called for the fall of the Communist Party







Hao Haidong, 50, was a household name among millions of soccer fans in China in the 1990s and 2000s, and he played briefly for the English club Sheffield United, but in recent years he had been a relatively low profile. On Thursday, however, he made a surprise appearance in two videos on the YouTube channel of Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese tycoon and fierce critic of the Chinese government.

In the first video, Hao read in Chinese a manifesto of the "New China Federal State," a government proposed by Guo as an alternative to the Chinese communist regime.

"The totalitarian government of the Communist Party in China has caused horrible atrocities against humanity," he said, denouncing the party as a "terrorist organization" that has "trampled on democracy, violated the rule of law and dishonored legal agreements."

He also accused Beijing of violating its promise to Hong Kong to keep the "one country, two systems" principle unchanged for 50 years, and "cracking down on Hong Kong citizens who uphold democracy and freedoms."