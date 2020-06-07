Hao Haidong: a Chinese soccer legend has called for the fall of the Communist Party

Hao Haidong, 50, was a household name among millions of soccer fans in China in the 1990s and 2000s, and he played briefly for the English club Sheffield United, but in recent years he had been a relatively low profile. On Thursday, however, he made a surprise appearance in two videos on the YouTube channel of Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese tycoon and fierce critic of the Chinese government.
"The totalitarian government of the Communist Party in China has caused horrible atrocities against humanity," he said, denouncing the party as a "terrorist organization" that has "trampled on democracy, violated the rule of law and dishonored legal agreements."
He also accused Beijing of violating its promise to Hong Kong to keep the "one country, two systems" principle unchanged for 50 years, and "cracking down on Hong Kong citizens who uphold democracy and freedoms."
It is extremely rare, if not unprecedented, for a successful Chinese sports star to unleash such a fiery public denunciation of the Communist Party and openly call for its downfall. Dissidents who publicly criticize the party or demand democratic reforms often face long prison terms.
Hao has been outspoken on social and sports issues, but had not directly challenged the Communist Party until Thursday.
On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said: "For such absurd comments, I am not interested in commenting on anything."
YouTube is banned in China, but the news of Hao's extraordinary public comments quickly spread on Chinese social media on Thursday afternoon, surprising many. Her Weibo account, the Chinese version of Twitter, appears to have been removed.
Sensitive anniversary
"The most fundamental reason I spoke against the (Chinese Communist) system today is because I believe that the Chinese people and the future of China should no longer be trampled on by him," he said in the interview.
"I believe that the Chinese Communist Party should be expelled from humanity. The ghost of communism should no longer drift into this world. This is what I have concluded after 50 years of life."
When asked if he was concerned about retaliation for speaking, Hao said that he and his wife were prepared for the attacks and pressure. "Today, we have made the biggest and most correct decision in our lives," he said.
Hao was a star on the Chinese national soccer team when he made his only World Cup appearance in 2002. After retiring for more than a decade, the former striker still holds the record as China's all-time top scorer for the national team and the Chinese League
In the videos, Hao did not reveal how he had contacted Guo, a Chinese property magnate-turned-dissident who lives in exile in New York. Since he fled China in 2014 amid a graft investigation by Chinese authorities, Guo has frequently made corruption allegations against Chinese leaders on social media and on live YouTube streams.