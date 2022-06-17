If you’re nearing the end of your pregnancy, and you’re scheduled to be induced, it can be harrowing, not knowing what to expect from the experience. You may not be sure about what to do or bring, or what questions to ask. In this article, we can discuss all of these things, as well as a few things to keep in mind for your labor and delivery. Being aware of the risks involved with being induced can also help you to be more prepared for the experience.

What Should I Bring?

You’ll want to bring a few things with you to the hospital for your induction. Having your own pillow can help make you more comfortable during labor. You’ll also want to pack a going-home outfit for yourself and for the baby, as well as any toiletries you might need. Many women like to pack their favorite snacks and drinks, too, in case they get hungry during labor.

How Does Induction Work?

To be induced, your doctor will start by breaking your water. They will then insert a Foley catheter to help open your cervix. Pitocin, a synthetic form of oxytocin, will also be given through an IV to help stimulate contractions. Once contractions have begun, you will likely be moved to a labor and delivery room where you will remain until you give birth.

Doctors only decide to induce you in particular situations. These can include if you’re 42 weeks pregnant and showing no signs of labor, or if you have a medical condition that warrants induction. If your baby is in distress, or if you have high blood pressure, diabetes, or preeclampsia, your doctor may also opt to induce you.

Getting induced after 42 weeks is typical because, after this timeframe, the baby may be too large to safely deliver vaginally. If you’re induced because your baby is in distress, this means that the baby isn’t getting enough oxygen and needs to be delivered as soon as possible.

Induction is safer for people with high blood pressure, diabetes, or preeclampsia because these conditions can cause serious problems for both the mother and the baby if they aren’t controlled during pregnancy.

Induction gives the doctor more control over the labor process, which can be helpful in these situations.

What Can I Expect?

The biggest thing to expect when you’re induced is that labor will likely take longer than if you were to go into labor on your own. This is because induction often doesn’t work as quickly as spontaneous labor. You can also expect to be attached to an IV and a fetal monitor, which can make moving around more difficult. The good news is that you’ll have pain relief options available to you, including epidural anesthesia.

What Questions Should I Ask?

You should feel comfortable asking your doctor any questions you have about the induction process like how long it may take, what the risks are, and what pain management options will be available to you. You should also ask about how they will monitor the baby’s heart rate during labor.

What Are the Risks?

There are a few risks associated with being induced that you should be aware of. These include an increased risk of infection, uterine rupture, and low blood pressure. Induction may also result in longer or more painful labor.

Infections occur when bacteria enter the uterus during labor. This can happen if the membranes are ruptured before labor begins or if instruments are used to help open the cervix.

Uterine rupture is a rare but serious complication that can occur when the uterine muscles tear during labor. This can be caused by an overly aggressive induction or by previous uterine surgery, such as a C-section.

Low blood pressure is another potential complication of induction. It can happen when the Pitocin drip is started too quickly or if the IV fluids are not given at a slow enough rate.

Preeclampsia is a condition that can occur during pregnancy and is characterized by high blood pressure and protein in the urine. If you have preeclampsia, your induction will be closely monitored.

Babies can also be injured during delivery. This may occur when the baby’s head is too large to fit through the birth canal or if the umbilical cord becomes wrapped around the baby’s neck. Malpractice can also cause injuries to both you and the baby.

What to Expect In Delivery

After the induction, your cervix will need to be checked to see how much it has dilated. If your cervix is not yet ready, you may be given a second dose of Pitocin or have another Foley catheter inserted. Once your cervix is dilated, you will likely begin active labor and will be able to push when the time comes.

After delivery, the umbilical cord will be clamped and cut. You’ll then be able to hold your baby.