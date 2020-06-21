Happy Father's Day! 10 fun quotes from TV dads to celebrate

QUOTE: “Oh maybe I should be a little bit more like you when it comes to parenting, huh? Without borders, without limits, ‘Go ahead, play the Cornballer, you know better”.

In Development arrestedMichael Bluth (Bateman) tries to juggle the wants and needs of his spoiled and eccentric family (including a jail dad, a part-time wizard brother, and an emotionally abusive mother) while being a good role model for his son teenager, George Michael, whom he has been raising alone after the death of his wife. Michael is the man of honor in a world of weirdos, he does his best to prevent his family from becoming too dependent on him as he tries to keep them all together, get his father out of jail, and keep the family real estate business afloat. after they lose their success and wealth due to their father's own corruption. Clearly, Michael's hands are very busy, but he's doing his best to stay calm for the sake of the people he loves. It may not be the family you would have chosen, but it is what you have. We salute you Michael and we're glad you're taking care of the Bluths so we don't have to.

Where to transmit Development arrested

