Harambe is honored by fans on the fourth anniversary of his death

On the fourth anniversary of his controversial death, fans around the world remember the popular gorilla known as Harambe. On May 28, 2016, Harambe was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden after a three-year-old boy entered his compound. To make sure the boy was not injured, zookeepers made the difficult decision to kill the gorilla with a single rifle shot, ending his life the day after his 17th birthday. Videos of Harambe's last moments went viral immediately in the hours after his death, making the deceased primate an internet phenomenon overnight.

Those who love Harambe insist that the gorilla would never have harmed the boy who entered his enclosure, with some even suggesting that it appeared that Harambe was trying to protect the boy. This prospect sparked a huge backlash online and thousands of people turned to social media to denounce the animal's murder as unfair. These sentiments expanded into countless memes, videos, songs, and other ways to pay tribute to Harambe, giving the deceased monkey eternal fame and thousands of fans who continue to honor the world's most beloved gorilla to this day.

Now, four years after that fateful day at the zoo, Harambe is again trending on Twitter as his fans remember the life and death of his favorite primate. "It's been 4 years without Harambe, the world has been going downhill since then," says one fan, posting a photo of Harambe from happier times. "Serve one for Harambe. He would have been 21 years old yesterday if he hadn't been killed in cold blood on this day 4 years ago," says another fan. Echoing many others, another tweet says, "Never forget the Harambe legend. Not a day goes by that I don't feel sad about his death." And these tweets are just the tip of the iceberg.

Harambe has been remembered in many other interesting ways in the past four years. He appeared in a fan-made video game called Harambe vs. Capcom, with the gorilla fighting with Street Fighter characters. Rappers Young Thug and Dumbfoundead would also release tribute songs for Harambe, as would dubstep artist Excision. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk would release a tribute song to Harambe, performed by Yung Jake and produced by BloodPop. Harambe can also often be seen in memes depicting heaven, with the gorilla standing in the clouds alongside other recently deceased celebrities.

In any case, all this attention surrounding Harambe on the fourth anniversary of his death makes it clear that the famous gorilla will not be forgotten by his fans any time soon. Looking at the comments online, you would almost think that the shooting just happened yesterday, as Harambe appears to be generating as much discussion today as it had at the time of his death. Gone too soon without your fault, Harambe's death was certainly a tragedy, and may he rest in peace. From Twitter, you can take a look at some of the many posts honoring Harambe for this occasion below.

Pour one for Harambe. He would have been 21 years old yesterday if he hadn't been killed in cold blood on this day 4 years ago. – Coltin (@Coltin_Reed) May 28, 2020

We miss you Harambe pic.twitter.com/DvNLtFJRrY – John Stumpf (@NOthejohnstumpf) May 28, 2020

Four years ago today, we lost a legend, inspiration, and a friend that was taken from us too soon. Never forget the Harambe legend. Not a day goes by that I don't feel sad about his death 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/QLmJQOxnhc – Drax🦕 | 21 days (@draxlul) May 28, 2020

4 years ago today, Harambe was killed because of someone else's mistake.

Today we cry a legend, RIP Harambe❤️🕊 #LLHpic.twitter.com/kU9wSWccSK – ｄｅｖｏｎｔｅ 👑 (@DevonteWrld) May 28, 2020

4 years have passed, RIP Bossman Harambe. pic.twitter.com/Rl96spSbDe – Decade✌️ (@ DecadeR6) May 28, 2020

I feel like Harambe happened and we never got back to normal. – Ryan Arey (@ryanarey) May 28, 2020

Remembering #Harambe 1999 – 2016 pic.twitter.com/OXR9yGKWbS – #SDGs: Innovative solutions for global citizens (@SdgsSolutions) May 28, 2020

I can't help but think if #harambe was still with us, 2020 would have been different pic.twitter.com/jgpN9urjJh – ➖ ✉ (@DashMale) May 28, 2020