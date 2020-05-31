HARDCORE MINI GOLF appears to be a fun new Rooster Teeth competition show – Newsdio

Rooster Teeth has a fun new show on the horizon called Hardcore Mini Golf. This competitive show will see 16 people compete in mini golf to win a blazer. However, this is not your grandmother's mini golf. No, the Rooster Teeth team has created challenges for golfers to overcome using unconventional tools like mallets to hit the ball.

Hardcore Mini Golf is an unscripted competition show where the personalities of Achievement Hunter and Rooster Teeth play challenging rounds of mini-golf games that are anything but normal.16 Competitors were carefully selected for their questionable athleticism, dedication to their craft, and constant contempt by the golf label. . They'll take their putters to the green for maximum glory and the coveted Hardcore Mini Golf jacket. Who will be named the Hardcore Mini Golf champion?

Hardcore Mini Golf It will present eight exclusive episodes for FIRST members with the first episode airing on June 10.